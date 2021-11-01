CI&T Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering (IPO)

CI&T Inc, a global digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to some of the world's leading brands, today announced the launch of its initial public offering.

CI&T Inc, a global digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to some of the world's leading brands, today announced the launch of its initial public offering. The offering consists of 11,111,111 Class A common shares offered by CI&T and 8,333,333 Class A common shares offered by certain selling shareholders, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,916,667 Class A common shares, representing 15% of the base offering at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The estimated initial public offering price range for the offering is between US$17.00 and US$19.00 per Class A common share. CI&T intends to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CINT." The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering will be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

CI&T intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to carry out future strategic acquisitions, fund working capital, finance capital expenditures and investments, as well as for general corporate purposes. CI&T will receive no proceeds from the sale of Class A common shares by the selling shareholders.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup, who are acting as global coordinators and lead bookrunners, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, who are acting as joint bookrunners and Itaú BBA, BofA Securities and Bradesco BBI, who are acting as passive bookrunners.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from:

• Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

• Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 800-831-9146 or by email at Prospectus@citi.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

About CI&T

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, we bring a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

Forward - Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. CI&T undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

