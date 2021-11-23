CI&T Announces Date For Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT, "Company"), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world's leading brands, today announces that it will report its third...

CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT, "Company"), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world's leading brands, today announces that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on December 1, 2021.

CI&T's senior management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial and operating results on December 2, at 08:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. BRT.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ciandt.com or by dialing +1 412 717-9627 or +55 11 4090 1621. A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +55 11 3193 1012 and informing the conference ID 9949646#.

About CI&T

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, we bring a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

