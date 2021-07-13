Churchill Mortgage PNW Division To Hit $1 Billion In Annual Loan Volume

PORTLAND, Ore, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states, announced today that its Pacific Northwest division is on track to surpass $1 billion in annual loan volume just two years after opening its first branch, reflecting the company's rise as one of the region's fastest growing mortgage lenders.

Churchill's PNW team has averaged $70 million in funded volume through the first 5 months of 2021 and is expected to increase that number by another $23-28 million per month as an influx of new loan officers come online over the next 60 days. The latest hirings coincide with an ongoing expansion initiative that will see Churchill open new offices in Southwest Washington, South Dakota, Hawaii, Idaho and Oregon later this summer.

After launching in 2019 with a single office in Portland employing four team members, the PNW Division has since grown to 23 locations totaling 125 employees across seven states. Churchill's ability to recruit a diverse mix of industry veterans and rising stars that are engrained in their local communities has played a significant factor in the growth surge, with the company's popular Certified Home Buyer program also serving as a key differentiator in a region that is home to some of the nation's most competitive housing markets.

"Hitting $1 billion in annual loan volume just two years after opening our doors is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to the extraordinary amount of hard work and commitment to excellence our PNW team members have demonstrated since day one," said Kevin Hanna, President of the Churchill Mortgage Pacific Northwest Region. "Now more than ever, lenders have to quickly and clearly show how they can provide tangible value for homebuyers given how tough the current environment is, and we're proud of how we have helped our customers navigate through those hurdles as they begin their path to debt-free homeownership. We look forward to opening our new offices and will continue to scout out additional expansion opportunities across the region in the months ahead."

"Churchill Mortgage has always strived to prioritize people over profits, and the accomplishments of our Pacific Northwest division demonstrate how focusing on this most important factor enables the other items to fall into place," said Matt Clarke, COO of Churchill Mortgage. "Kevin and his team exemplify our core value of having the heart of a teacher so we set our customers up for long-term success. The PNW region is a key area in Churchill's national network, and we will continue to invest in the team's development as they enter the next chapter of their growth story."

Headquartered in Portland, Churchill's PNW division has recently opened branches in several markets across the region, including Astoria, Ore.; Lake Oswego, Ore.; Bend, Ore.; Spokane, Wash.; Tacoma, Wash.; Sandpoint, Idaho; and Anchorage, Alaska. The company offers a debt reduction program for all employees and has partnered with charitable organizations throughout its geographic footprint, including Hunger Fighters, The Oregon Food Bank, Sackcloth & Ashes, With Love, Meg's Moments for Life Jackets, Shepherd's House Ministries and Youth Music Project.

According to a new report from the National Association of Realtors, housing prices have surged across the Pacific Northwest. Prices in Portland climbed 13.5% year-over-year in March as available inventory remained near historic lows, with an influx of out-of-state buyers and continued low interest rates helping to fuel demand.

About Churchill MortgageFounded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 800 teammates. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "National Top Workplace", "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter @ChurchillMtg , Instagram , Pinterest and Facebook .

