Churchill Mortgage Announces Largest Partnership With Sackcloth & Ashes

SALEM, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states, has announced its largest purchase commitment ever with Sackcloth & Ashes, a Salem, Ore.-based, mission-driven company that provides blankets to homeless shelters.

Through this partnership, Churchill Mortgage will purchase 20,000 Sackcloth & Ashes blankets - estimated at up to $2.5 million in total - to offer as closing gifts to homebuyers over the next two years. For each blanket Churchill Mortgage purchases, Sackcloth & Ashes will donate a blanket to a local homeless shelter in the homebuyer's area, helping the nonprofit reach its goal of providing one million blankets to homeless shelters by 2024 through its " Blanket the United States" campaign. Churchill Mortgage is Sackcloth & Ashes' exclusive mortgage partner through 2022 and one of the nonprofit's largest corporate partners.

Churchill Mortgage homebuyers may select their gift from approximately 50 blankets on the Sackcloth & Ashes website—which are made from 100% recycled material, eco-friendly, good for the environment and ethically made and produced in Salem. One option is the " Mountain Churchill" blanket, designed in recognition of this partnership and featuring an exclusive colorway and a label featuring both company's logos. Each blanket is delivered to the homebuyer in a customized box, with an encouraging message to refill it with essential items—like toiletries, snacks, first-aid kits and water—and donate it to a local homeless shelter.

"Our ongoing partnership with Sackcloth & Ashes reflects Churchill Mortgage's steadfast commitment to serve our communities and make a positive impact," said Kevin J. Hanna, president of the Northwest Region of Churchill Mortgage. "We are honored to help Sackcloth & Ashes provide support to people experiencing homelessness and extend their reach across the United States."

Churchill Mortgage first partnered with Sackcloth & Ashes in 2019. To date, the company has given more than 5,000 blankets to its homebuyers, each matched with a blanket donation to a local shelter. Building on the partnership's early momentum, 15 Churchill locations nationwide will participate in the program.

"We are extremely grateful for our ongoing partnership with Churchill Mortgage," said Bob Dalton, founder of Sackcloth & Ashes. "Our organizations share a similar values-driven ethos and genuine desire to give back to others and make a meaningful difference in the world. We are deeply appreciative of their ongoing support and commitment to champion this initiative."

About Churchill Mortgage ®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 800 teammates. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "National Top Workplace," "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Sackcloth & Ashes

Sackcloth & Ashes' mission is to highlight grassroots organizations that are creating solutions for helping the homeless. The blankets that we donate, although a real and practical need, are third party objects that connect us to amazing people and organizations doing incredible work on a grassroots level - in which we can help support and promote. Visit sackclothandashes.com to learn more.

SOURCE Churchill Mortgage