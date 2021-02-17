Churchill Management Group's President, Randy Conner, Named #1 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor By Forbes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row Churchill Management Group's President, Randy Conner, was named the #1 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor: CA - Los Angeles by Forbes Magazine.*

In compiling its list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Forbes evaluated over 32,000 advisors based on industry experience, assets under management, compliance records, and advisors that exhibit "best practices".

"I am incredibly proud of Churchill's continued growth and dedication to helping our clients achieve their personal and financial goals," said President, Randy Conner. "We are honored that Forbes recognized the skills and value that we provide to our clients."

About Churchill Management Group

Founded in 1963, Churchill Management serves over 6,000 clients with combined assets of over $6.5 billion as of December 31, 2020. The firm credits its success to a combination of its commitment to communication, dedicated service teams, and unique blend of Tactical and Fully Invested strategies tailored around Comprehensive Financial Planning.

Disclosures:

* FORBES BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISORS 2021ranking is for Randy Conner of Churchill Management Group ("CMG"). CMG did not pay a fee to participate in the Rankings, but may purchase reprints of the Forbes article. The rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, and are based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes or SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience because the rating reflects a quantitative and qualitative analysis of factors that may include only a sample of the experience of CMG's Clients. The ranking is not indicative of future performance. The 2021 ranking is for CA - Los Angeles (High Net Worth). Previous years were for CA- Los Angeles.

