Churchill Management Group Awarded PSN Top Gun - Manager Of The Decade By Informa Financial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Management Group has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers. *

Churchill Management Group was honored with a Manager of the Decade Top Gun rating for its ETF Sector Rotation Strategy.

"Receiving the Manager of the Decade rating for our ETF Sector Rotation strategy is an incredible honor and a testament to our track record of success," said Churchill's President, Randy Conner. "Without the trust of our valuable clients this rating would not be possible."

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in their proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors.

* PSN - Manager of the Decade 4Q20 - ETF Sector Rotation Strategy

The PSN universes were created using the information collected through the PSN investment manager questionnaire and use only gross of fee returns. Products must have an R-Squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the latest ten year period. Moreover, products must have returns greater than the style benchmark for the latest ten year period and also standard deviation less than the style benchmark for the latest ten year period. At this point, the top ten performers for the latest 10 year period become the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience because the ranking reflects composite performance of multiple clients. The ranking is not indicative of future performance. CMG did not pay to participate in the PSN Top Gun Manager of the Decade rankings and is not affiliated with PSN.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchill-management-group-awarded-psn-top-gun--manager-of-the-decade-by-informa-financial-intelligence-301238489.html

SOURCE Churchill Management Group