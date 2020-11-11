Churchill Capital Corp II Posts Presentation For Investor Call Related To Additional $400 Million Investment And Strategic Support Agreement With Prosus N.V.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), has posted the investor presentation that will accompany its investor call scheduled today. The presentation and conference call can be accessed via the following links, respectively.

Investor Presentation

More information regarding Churchill II's announced transactions to merge with Skillsoft and acquire Global Knowledge is available in an Investor Presentation dated November 11, 2020, available at: https://churchillcapitalcorp.com/november-2020-investor-presentation/.

Conference Call Information

Churchill II will host an investor call and presentation to discuss at 1:30 PM EDT on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Please click the link to join the webinar: https://citi.zoom.us/j/94075525975?pwd=dDh3ZG93VGJFN3Nkc3hNSHEwZ0VIZz09.

Investors interested in accessing the conference call can dial +1 312 626 6799 (United States Toll Free) or +1 346 248 7799. Webinar ID: 940 7552 5975. One time passcode: 695187. A transcript of the call will also be filed by Churchill II with the SEC.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill II was founded by Michael Klein, who is also the founder and managing partner of M. Klein and Company. The Company raised $690 million in its IPO in June 2019 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CCX.U). For more information, visit https://churchillcapitalcorp.com/ .

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, and payments and fintech sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including edtech and health, Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's daily lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent ( www.tencent.com), Mail.ru ( www.corp.mail.ru), Trip.com Group Limited ( www.trip.com), and DeliveryHero ( www.deliveryhero.com).

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX), and is majority owned by Naspers. For more information, please visit www.prosus.com.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction involving Churchill and Skillsoft. Churchill intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement of Churchill and a prospectus of Churchill, and Churchill will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will also be sent to the stockholders of Churchill and Skillsoft, seeking any required stockholder approval. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of Churchill and Skillsoft are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus, when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. The documents filed by Churchill with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Churchill may be obtained free of charge from Churchill at www.churchillcapitalcorp.com. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Churchill upon written request to Churchill Capital Corp II, 640 Fifth Avenue, 12 th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attn: Secretary, or by calling (212) 380-7500.

Churchill, Skillsoft and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Churchill, in favor of the approval of the merger. Information regarding Churchill's directors and executive officers is contained in Churchill's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants, the directors and executive officers of Skillsoft and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Churchill's, Skillsoft's and Global Knowledge's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Churchill's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under Risk Factors in Part I, Item 1A. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Churchill, Skillsoft and Global Knowledge believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and none of Churchill, Skillsoft or Global Knowledge is under any obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Churchill has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Churchill's reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: ability to meet the closing conditions to the Skillsoft merger, including approval by stockholders of Churchill and Skillsoft, and the Global Knowledge merger on the expected terms and schedule and the risk that regulatory approvals required for the Skillsoft merger and the Global Knowledge merger are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; delay in closing the Skillsoft merger and the Global Knowledge merger; failure to realize the benefits expected from the proposed transactions; the effects of pending and future legislation; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transactions; business disruption following the transactions; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition and results of operations of Churchill, Skillsoft and Global Knowledge; risks related to Churchill's, Skillsoft's or Global Knowledge's indebtedness; other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; and risks of demand for, and acceptance of, Skillsoft's and Global Knowledge's products and for cloud-based technology learning solutions in general; the combined company's ability to compete successfully in competitive markets and changes in the competitive environment in its industry and the markets in which it will operate; the combined company's ability to develop new products; failure of information technology infrastructure or any significant breach of security; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes in the combined company's industry; the impact of natural disasters, public health crises, political crises, or other catastrophic events; the combined company's ability to attract and retain key employees and qualified technical and sales personnel; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the combined company's ability to protect or obtain intellectual property rights; the combined company's ability to raise additional capital; the impact of the combined company's indebtedness on its financial position and operating flexibility; and the combined company's ability to successfully defend itself in legal proceedings.

Any financial projections in this communication are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Churchill's, Skillsoft's and Global Knowledge's control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Churchill, Skillsoft and Global Knowledge believe that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Churchill, Skillsoft and Global Knowledge, or their representatives, considered or consider the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Churchill and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Churchill. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Churchill, Skillsoft and Global Knowledge, the proposed transactions or other matters and attributable to Churchill, Skillsoft and Global Knowledge or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

