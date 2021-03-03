Churchill Capital Corp II Announces The Posting Of Analyst Day Presentation Webcast

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II, ("Churchill II") (CCX) - Get Report, a special purpose acquisition company which has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions, and a definitive agreement to acquire Global Knowledge Training LLC ("Global Knowledge"), a worldwide leader in IT and professional skills development, following its acquisition of Skillsoft, is pleased to announce that it has posted a webcast of its analyst day presentation.

The webcast will be available on the Churchill II website here, as well as the Skillsoft Investor Relations website here. The webcast will remain on the page for future viewings.

Skillsoft remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp II in the second quarter of 2021.The combined company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SKIL."

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill II was founded by Michael Klein, who is also the founder and managing partner of M. Klein and Company. The Company raised $690 million in its IPO in June 2019 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (CCX) - Get Report. For more information, visit https://churchillcapitalcorp.com/

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft delivers digital learning, training, and talent solutions to help organizations unleash their edge. Leveraging immersive, engaging content, Skillsoft enables organizations to unlock the potential in their best assets — their people — and build teams with the skills they need for success. Empowering 45 million learners and counting, Skillsoft democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation, and Compliance.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the world's leading technology skills training provider, supporting major enterprises and tech professionals with innovative and flexible learning solutions, Anytime, Anyplace, and Anyhow. Global Knowledge equips individuals and organizations for success with the broadest and deepest portfolio of IT training solutions available and consistently providing the most relevant content and best customer experience possible. Established in 1995, Global Knowledge delivers over one million separate courses every year, to over 200,000 technology professionals.

Students build the skills they need from the foundational level, through internationally recognized certifications to deep specialist expertise with the support of an industry leading team of instructors, and an extensive tech skills digital library. Building on a strong foundation of the world's best classroom based IT instruction, Global Knowledge has also become a leading digital provider delivering digital on-demand content and live instructor led training through virtual classrooms.

Global Knowledge has the unique flexibility to deliver training in all formats, including digital, virtual and physical classrooms, blended formats and customized on-site training, both directly and through a worldwide partner network.

