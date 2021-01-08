Churchill Capital Corp II Announces Participation In The 2021 ICR Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II, ("Churchill II") (CCX) - Get Report, a special purpose acquisition company which has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions, and a definitive agreement to acquire Global Knowledge Training LLC ("Global Knowledge"), a worldwide leader in IT and professional skills development, following its acquisition of Skillsoft, is pleased to announce that in connection with the proposed transactions, Jeff Tarr, the incoming Chief Executive Officer of the post-combination company, along with Todd Hyatt, the incoming interim Chief Financial Officer of the post-combination company, will be participating in the 2021 ICR Conference.

The presentation will be available on the ICR Conference platform during 1:30 pm - 2:25 pm Eastern Time. If you are interested in accessing this presentation please register for the conference at https://icrconference.com/.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill II was founded by Michael Klein, who is also the founder and managing partner of M. Klein and Company. The Company raised $690 million in its IPO in June 2019 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (CCX) - Get Report. For more information, visit https://churchillcapitalcorp.com/

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft delivers online learning, training, and talent solutions to help organizations unleash their edge. Leveraging immersive, engaging content, Skillsoft enables organizations to unlock the potential in their best assets - their people - and build teams with the skills they need for success. Empowering 36 million learners and counting, Skillsoft democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology & Development, Digital Transformation, and Compliance.

Skillsoft and SumTotal are partners to thousands of leading global organizations, including most Fortune 500 companies. The company features three award-winning systems that support learning, performance and success: Skillsoft learning content, the Percipio intelligent learning experience platform, and the SumTotal suite for Talent Development, which offers measurable impact across the entire employee lifecycle.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the world's leading technology skills training provider, supporting major enterprises and tech professionals with innovative and flexible learning solutions, Anytime, Anyplace, and Anyhow. Global Knowledge equips individuals and organizations for success with the broadest and deepest portfolio of IT training solutions available and consistently providing the most relevant content and best customer experience possible. Established in 1995, Global Knowledge delivers over one million separate courses every year, to over 200,000 technology professionals.

Students build the skills they need from foundational level, through internationally recognized certifications to deep specialist expertise with the support of an industry leading team of instructors, and an extensive tech skills digital library. Building on a strong foundation of the world's best classroom based IT instruction, Global Knowledge has also become a leading digital provider delivering digital on-demand content and live instructor led training through virtual classrooms.

Global Knowledge has the unique flexibility to deliver training in all formats, including digital, virtual and physical classrooms, blended formats and customized on-site training. Both directly and through a worldwide partner network.

