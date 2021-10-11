Church's Texas Chicken™ Spotlights Hispanic Powerhouses Leading The Charge For Brand's International Development

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Texas Chicken™ , one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains, is keeping pace with its international expansion goals - thanks in part to their team that is proudly comprised of some...

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Texas Chicken™ , one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains, is keeping pace with its international expansion goals - thanks in part to their team that is proudly comprised of some Hispanic powerhouses. As communities and organizations across the country celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the observance holds a deeper meaning and connection for the global restaurant brand that has a significant presence in Latin America and boasts key team members who originated from these regions.

"Our organization is composed of team members from various cultures around the world, including Latin America. Their backgrounds and narratives add to the uniqueness of our brand and the pride that we feel for our individual and collective heritage," said Brian Gies , Global Chief Marketing Officer for Church's Texas Chicken ™ . "We are proud and delighted to spotlight our Hispanic colleagues during this special time of year. Their contributions have been incredibly valuable as we remain steadfast to our growth plans in new and existing international markets."

"Church's Texas Chicken ™ has strong company values of Celebrating Differences and Promoting Equality," said Adrienne Brealond, Zone Human Resources Director and the EDI Leader. "The brand's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is supported by the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion commitment, demonstrating one of the many programs the commitment supports.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Church's Texas Chicken ™ turned the spotlight on several of their key leaders and their stories, including International Marketing Director Cinthia Nehring-Salm, International QA Manager Norma Gonzales, Regional Franchisee Manager - Americas Zeke Martinez, Regional Marketing Manager - Americas Francisco Puertas, and Senior Manager Supply Chain - Americas Francisco Hinojosa. Their stories and countries were featured through the brand's social media and shared in corporate communications across the system.

"I'm extremely proud of my Hispanic heritage (born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras), and my achievements that have taken me full circle in my profession," said International Marketing Director Cinthia Nehring-Salm. "My passion for brand building started at the agency level, and moved from media to brand to consultant, and now I have the opportunity to build an amazing global brand with Church's Texas Chicken."

Regional Franchisee Manager - Americas Zeke Martinez, born in Mexico City, added, "I have been working in the operations industry for 40 years. I am very grateful for the opportunities that the USA has given me. I live and work in environments where the results of my actions are valued."

"I have been working in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years, 14 of those years with Church's. I feel grateful to work with an excellent team that feels like a family," said David Crespo, Church's Texas Chicken Sr. Regional Franchisee Manager, The Americas.

"From an early age my career in QSR began, and in 2010 I was lucky enough to become part of the Church's Chicken team," said Wanda Vargas, Church's Texas Chicken Regional Field Trainer, The Americas. "I have been fortunate that during my working career I have met great leaders who have contributed to my personal and professional development."

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15 through October 15. Americans observe the month by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of individuals whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

