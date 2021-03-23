Church's Chicken To Modernize, Streamline Back Of House With SynergySuite Restaurant Management Software

LEHI, Utah, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken, the iconic fast food chain known for fried chicken and bold flavors, has chosen SynergySuite as its back-of-house solution.

LEHI, Utah, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken, the iconic fast food chain known for fried chicken and bold flavors, has chosen SynergySuite as its back-of-house solution. SynergySuite is providing advanced capabilities in inventory, scheduling, purchasing, operations, reporting, cash management and food safety.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta-headquartered brand has seen strong growth across its 1500+ locations worldwide because of its focus on high-quality food and franchisee profitability. Implementing SynergySuite as a back-of-house system will strengthen company-wide visibility at Church's Chicken, and give franchisees digital tools to exceed guest expectations and drive performance.

"We're excited to work with SynergySuite to launch a streamlined, digital approach to our back of house," said Kerry Leo, senior director of information technology at Church's Chicken. "This is the next step in our evolution as a brand and will accelerate the strong trajectory we're on."

The move to SynergySuite allowed Church's Chicken to implement a unified, updated restaurant management process, giving corporate and franchisee locations a holistic look into their performance, as well as tools to automate improvements. SynergySuite will integrate with Qu POS to provide up-to-date sales and inventory information.

"Best-in-class, cloud-based SaaS models were an imperative," said Dusty Profumo, Church's Chicken EVP and CFO, when describing the vendor selection process. "Seamless upgrades, scalability, intuitive user interfaces, and a strong POS integration were all key criteria. This will ensure we are staffing appropriately thereby providing for labor savings from better accuracy. With regards to food cost, this will allow for better visibility into the ordering process and what is needed based on recent product mix trends."

Implementation at Church's Chicken corporate locations will be completed by December 2021, and franchisee locations will be rolling out on an ongoing basis.

"Providing a platform to optimize labor, inventory and more will give Church's Chicken a better picture of every part of their business. We're excited to play a part in the growth of their amazing brand," said Greg Staley, SynergySuite CEO.

About SynergySuite

SynergySuite helps multi-unit restaurants simplify operations and increase profitability with easy-to-use restaurant management software. Businesses have the insights and tools they need to run the back office in one place with SynergySuite. Global brands trust SynergySuite's mobile-first software with inventory, purchasing, recipe costing, food safety, scheduling, cash management, human resources and business intelligence. For more information, visit synergysuite.com.

About Church's Chicken® / Texas Chicken™/ Church's Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brands Church's Texas Chicken in the Americas and Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken

