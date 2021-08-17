Church Management Software Market 2021-2025: ACS Technologies Group Inc., Blackbaud Inc., And Breeze ChMS Emerge As The Dominant Players | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The church management software market size is expected to grow by USD 196.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.41% during the forecast period. ACS Technologies Group Inc.(US) , Blackbaud Inc.(US) , Breeze ChMS(US) , Church Community Builder LLC(US) , and Ministry Brands LLC(US) are some of the dominant market players contributing to the market growth during the forecast period.
The market vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software, increased benefits of church management software, and the growing number of churches globally are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, other factors including the integration of church management software with email marketing apps, growing use of analytics with church management software, and rising use of mobile apps with church management software are expected to influence the market positively in the upcoming years.
However, factors such as lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software, a threat from open-source and free church management software, and growing threats to data security are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
Get Report Snapshot to Make Informed Business Decisions Right Here!
www.technavio.com/report/church-management-software-market-industry-analysis
Church Management Software Market: Deployment
By Deployment, the church management software market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud-based software. On-premise church management software was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market as they are convenient and affordable to deploy. The segment will continue to hold the largest share during the forecast period.
Church Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
In terms of geography, North America contributed 38% of the overall market growth, and the region is anticipated to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports: Catalog Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Event Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Distribution Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Companies Covered
- ACS Technologies Group Inc.
- Blackbaud Inc.
- Breeze ChMS
- Church Community Builder LLC
- Ministry Brands LLC
- Nuverb Systems Inc.
- Raklet LLC
- ServantPC Resources Inc.
- Your Giving Group
- Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Church Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in church management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the church management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the church management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of church management software market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACS Technologies Group Inc.
- Blackbaud Inc.
- Breeze ChMS
- Church Community Builder LLC
- Ministry Brands LLC
- Nuverb Systems Inc.
- Raklet LLC
- ServantPC Resources Inc.
- Your Giving Group
- Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/church-management-software-market-2021-2025-acs-technologies-group-inc-blackbaud-inc-and-breeze-chms-emerge-as-the-dominant-players--technavio-301355387.html
SOURCE Technavio