Church And Dwight Completes Purchase Of TheraBreath®

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - Get Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Report has completed its previously announced acquisition of TheraBreath ®, the #2 brand in the alcohol-free mouthwash category in the United States.

The transaction was completed under the original terms announced on November 29, 2021, which called for Church & Dwight to pay $580 million in cash at closing.

"Oral care is important to us strategically," said Matthew T. Farrell, Church & Dwight Chief Executive Officer. "TheraBreath ® will be the Company's 14 th power brand and represents a powerful addition to our existing oral care portfolio which includes ARM & HAMMER ® toothpaste, SPINBRUSH ® battery-operated toothbrushes, ORAJEL ® oral analgesics and WATERPIK ® water flossers. The TheraBreath ® brand is a problem/solution product and one of the fastest growing brands in the mouthwash category. This acquisition gives Church and Dwight a strong position in a growing category with tailwinds as the brand skews towards younger consumers and consistently has a high level of brand loyalty and repeat purchase."

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER ®, TROJAN ®, OXICLEAN ®, SPINBRUSH ®, FIRST RESPONSE ®, NAIR ®, ORAJEL ®, XTRA ®, L'IL CRITTERS ® and VITAFUSION ®, BATISTE ®, WATERPIK ®, ZICAM ®, FLAWLESS ® and THERABREATH ®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company's product sales. For more information, visit the Company's website.

