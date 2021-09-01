Church & Dwight Webcasts Presentation At The Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - Get Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Report will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8. A live webcast of the presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET and can be accessed at Church & Dwight News & Events. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be made available at the same location.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

