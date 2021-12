Church & Dwight To Webcast A Discussion Of Fourth Quarter And Year End 2021 Results On January 28, 2022

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - Get Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Report will host a live webcast to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2021 results on January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The presentation will broadcast online at http://investor.churchdwight.com/investors/news-events. Please click here to register for the event in advance. For "listen only", dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 6747988.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER ®, TROJAN ®, OXICLEAN ®, SPINBRUSH ®, FIRST RESPONSE ®, NAIR ®, ORAJEL ®, XTRA ®, L'IL CRITTERS ® and VITAFUSION ®, BATISTE ®, WATERPIK ®, FLAWLESS ® and ZICAM ®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company's products sales. For more information, visit the Company's website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005422/en/