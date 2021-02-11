Church & Dwight To Present At 2021 CAGNY Virtual Conference

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - Get Report today announced that Matt Farrell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Rick Dierker, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcast online at investor.churchdwight.com/investors/news-events.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - Get Report founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER ®, TROJAN ®, OXICLEAN ®, SPINBRUSH ®, FIRST RESPONSE ®, NAIR ®, ORAJEL ®, XTRA ®, L'IL CRITTERS ® and VITAFUSION ®, BATISTE ®, WATERPIK ®, FLAWLESS ®, and ZICAM ®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales. Additional information can be found at https://churchdwight.com/.

