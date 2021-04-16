Chuck E. Cheese International Expansion Continues With New Store In El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, has widened its international footprint with its first-ever location in El Salvador. The new store is packed with fun and food that celebrates kids, featuring 80 spectacular games, 602 seats and a state-of-the-art dancefloor featuring some of the best music and entertainment.

" Chuck E. Cheese is thrilled to bring our signature fun and games to the El Salvador community," said Arun Barnes, COO and SVP of International, Chuck E. Cheese. "Expanding deeper into Central America is an exciting step for the brand, as part of a larger international plan to bring a safe and fun environment 'where a kid can be a kid' to families worldwide."

The new store, located in the Multiplaza Mall in San Salvador, El Salvador opened on Tuesday, April 13 and adds to over fifty locations across the Latin America region.

CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, has made a strategic focus on the company's international growth. The company just relaunched its franchise development website and will be increasing headcount this year at its Headquarters in Dallas, TX due to the accelerated growth the company is anticipating. The number one family entertainment venue where over 1 million birthdays are celebrated every year is set to operate and open over 100 locations over the next few years.

Other international Chuck E. Cheese markets include Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Canada, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, Guatemala, United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Jordan, and India. More locations are expected to be added in the coming months.

The company is hosting franchise inquiry meetings and recently launched an all-new international website ( here) where you can discover all of the latest news and exciting expansion plans.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc. CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

For questions please contact: Brian Bell CEC Entertainment Brian.Bell@cecentertainment.com 972-942-8540

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chuck-e-cheese-international-expansion-continues-with-new-store-in-el-salvador-301270712.html

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.