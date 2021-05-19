Chuck E. Cheese Debuts Nationwide 'Summer Of Fun' Event With Largest-Ever Summer Season Pass Program And New Mobile App & Rewards Program

DALLAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, announced its most valuable guest offering yet with the debut of its Summer Fun Pass Program and Summer of Fun event promotion, beginning Memorial Day Weekend thru Labor Day Weekend at all locations in the United States. Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun is the second event in the company's newly launched 4 Seasons of Fun, a series of immersive seasonal events designed to delight families with new entertainment and themed value offerings throughout the year.

The Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun will feature a tiered seasonal pass program including gameplay, special food offerings and the most exclusive offerings the Company has ever offered for Summer Pass Members. Guests will be able to easily enjoy their Summer Fun Pass benefits available on the new Chuck E. Cheese Mobile App available on iOS and Android.

SAVE ON FUN ALL SUMMER LONGThe Summer Fun Pass offers parents three ways to save every time they visit Chuck E. Cheese, with exclusive perks every week, so kids can stay busy all summer. Each pass pays for itself in just two visits!

Gold Level - Includes 120 min of game play and 1000 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) large one-topping pizza, two (2) collectible cups with free refills, exclusive weekend play time, a ticket blaster experience, welcome gift and more. Available for just $89.99 (total savings of $342 ).

Silver Level - Includes 60 min of game play and 500 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) large cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, daily savings, exclusive weekend play time, welcome gift and more. Available for just $69.99 (total savings of $229 ).

Bronze Level -Includes 30 min of game play and 100 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) personal cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, daily savings and more. Available for just $39.99 (total savings of $124 ).

A pre-event FLASH SALE offer starting on May 22 - May 30 includes up to $10 in additional savings on each Summer Fun Pass when you buy through the new Chuck E. Cheese Mobile App. Passes can also be purchased in-store or online at chuckecheese.com/summer.

DELICIOUS SUMMER OF FUN MENU ITEMSFour new limited-time menu offerings bring a taste of summer favorites to Chuck E. Cheese.

Summer Dippin' Dots® Sundae - Available in-store only, these fan-favorite rainbow Dippin' Dots® are back and embellished with whipped topping and Sour Patch Kids® candy bits.

Summer Dessert Pizza - This personal-sized pizza is smothered with a tasty strawberry topping, sprinkled with Sour Patch Kids® candy bits and drizzled with white icing.

Sweet Chili Hawaiian Pizza - This summertime pie features Sweet Baby Rays® sweet chili sauce, topped with sliced ham, juicy pineapple pieces and melty mozzarella.

Mini Corn Dog Basket - This carnival-inspired appetizer is served with french fries and a side of ranch or ketchup.

Guests can also enjoy a special offer available for delivery and carryout orders only:

Summer Family Fun Pack -Two (2) large one-topping pizzas, one (1) goody bag, one (1) Summer Dessert Pizza and one (1) Summer Activity Sheet starting at $34.99 . This deal is available for delivery or carryout only. Prices may vary. See location for details.

"We are thrilled to give parents a new way to experience summer with another incredible seasonal special event and the introduction of our most valuable summer pass program ever," said Sherri Landry Chief Marketing Officer of CEC Entertainment. "The new Chuck E. Cheese mobile experience will feature the Summer Fun Pass and allow us to help personalize our guests' visits in a convenient and hassle-free way -- from home or in-store. We can now help families track their past visits and plan ahead so they can focus on what matters most, creating memories and spending quality family time at their neighborhood Chuck E. Cheese."

NEW CHUCK E. CHEESE MOBILE APP & REWARDS PROGRAM Chuck E. Cheese continues its introduction of guest-friendly technology, giving parents the power to play in the palm of their hands with a new and fully integrated mobile app, the Chuck E. Cheese App, available on iOS and Android. Now, the Chief of Fun in every family can plan their next Chuck E. Cheese visit including redeeming rewards, managing promotions, booking birthday reservations and so much more.

The Chuck E. Cheese App, available nationwide, lets families take play to the next level and take charge of their entertainment and experience whether in-store or at-home. The new app was designed with convenience, ease of use and primetime-planning on center stage. Key features include:

Collecting and redeeming reward points and exclusive offers for members

Managing benefits and special perks with the all-new Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass

Making birthday reservations and planning future visits

Purchasing and using gift cards

Finding information like store hours, nearest locations, and local promotions

Links to Chuck E. Cheese entertainment content on YouTube Kids and social media sites

Ordering food for pickup or delivery immediately with in-store ordering coming soon

The new Chuck E. Cheese App will help the Company create guest-friendly personalized recommendations based on their preferences, spending, and ordering habits. The fun starts for each guest downloading the app, as each new Chuck E. Cheese Reward Member will automatically earn 500 e-tickets upon signup. Chuck E. Cheese Rewards gives users access to special offers, exciting rewards like free play time, e-tickets, and delicious pizza, special birthday treats, and more. For every dollar spent in-store, online and in-app, members will earn one reward point to be saved or redeemed.

The new Chuck E. Cheese App can be downloaded today for iOS and Android.For more information about store hours, available promotions and more please visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/

CHUCK E. CHEESE 4 SEASONS OF FUN Chuck E. Cheese 4 Seasons of Fun is a series of immersive seasonal special events that include Chuck E. Cheese Spring-tastic Celebration, Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun, Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular and Chuck E. Cheese Winter WINNER-land. Each event features seasonal décor, food & entertainment offerings and fun for kids and the entire family, in-store, at-home and online.

For more information on the Summer of Fun seasonal experience, and the new Chuck E. Cheese app, visit https://chuckecheese.com/summer and https://chuckecheese.com/rewards . For details on which locations have reopened for games and dine-in as well as updated safety protocols, visit https://locations.chuckecheese.com/search.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC. CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 114 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

For questions please contact: Alejandra BradyCEC Entertainment Alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com 972-258-5418

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC