Chuck E. Cheese Debuts All-New Winter Winner-Land Celebration Delivering Holiday Magic To Families In Store, At Home And Online

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, is decking the halls to spread holiday cheer to families nationwide with Winter Winner-Land, a new event filled with instant prizes, delicious treats and merry moments available in store, at home and online.

"The holidays might look and feel a bit different this year, but that doesn't mean they can't be filled with fun times and jolly memories," said CEO of CEC Entertainment, David McKillips. " Winter Winner-Land is a new and immersive experience offering families a safe and exciting way to celebrate the holidays, either in store or from the comfort of their own home. Guests will enjoy festive new treats and have the opportunity to win over 2 million prizes that would easily top any wish list, including a full-size arcade game! To help every child feel the magic of the season, we'll be working with local charities and donating presents using e-Ticket donations so kids in need can receive a present from Chuck E.'s gift shop."

A Winter Winner-Land for All Chuck E. Cheese venues across the country have been reimagined into snow globe-inspired wonderlands that will surround guests with holiday magic. Festive décor like twinkling lights, snow, snowflakes, ornaments and cast members dressed in holiday hats and reindeer headbands are just a few of the surprises that await families when they step inside their favorite Chuck E. Cheese. Even the dance floor, at select locations, will reflect the wonder of the holidays with an all-new holiday show, featuring the Winner Wonderdance!

Every kid is a winner at Chuck E. Cheese's Winter Winner-Land, with instant-win opportunities in store and at home. Each child will be able to choose a free game piece that holds an exclusive prize, after completing Kid Check during an in-store visit. For takeout and delivery orders, one game piece will be automatically included so families can score these terrific prizes at home, too!

This year, the brand is giving away over 2 million prizes valued at $5 million dollars , such as free play bands, play points and e-Tickets, collectible cups and fun treats like cotton candy and ice cream.

Two (2) Grand Prize Winners will win the chance to select a brand-new, full-size arcade game for their own home!

When guests bring in their completed Afternoon Fun Break snowflake activity sheet, they'll receive a free bag of Chuck E.'s fluffy cotton candy that looks like a bag full of snow.

Seasonal Treats to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

When guests order takeout, delivery or make their way to a nearby Chuck E. Cheese, they'll be delighted to discover two new menu offerings bursting with holiday flair, available only for a limited time:

Churro Frost Bites - fresh, warm churro bites dusted with blue raspberry sugar, layered with icing and topped with glittering sprinkles. These crystal blue treats are sure to catch your attention.

Holly Jolly Cookie - a made-to-order giant, warm chocolate chip cookie topped with festive red and green chocolate candies and drizzled with delicious icing.

Give the Gift of Chuck E.!Holiday shopping for Chuck E. Cheese fans just got easier! Now, parents can visit Chuck E.'s shop in store or online and purchase must-have gifts, including:

Chuck E.'s Holiday in a Box (available online only) - a pre-packaged gift box that includes a Chuck E. Cheese plush toy, play band, collectible cups, stickers and a ball! Even better, there's no wrapping necessary, so it'll be ready to gift as soon as it's delivered. Order today at https://shop.chuckecheese.com/.

plush toy, play band, collectible cups, stickers and a ball! Even better, there's no wrapping necessary, so it'll be ready to gift as soon as it's delivered. Order today at https://shop.chuckecheese.com/. New character and holiday-inspired face masks to keep the whole family safe and healthy this holiday season, available in store and online.

Gift cards and play bands - the perfect gift or stocking stuffer! Now through Christmas Day, buy any $50 gift card online and receive a $10 bonus card. In store, buy a $25 gift card and receive a Play Band with $5 in game play!

The season of giving doesn't end there. Chuck E. fans can spread holiday cheer and share amazing prizes with children in need through a brand-new Giving Tree program. Children are encouraged to donate some (or all) of their e-Tickets to another child. In partnership with organizations like Toys for Tots and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, all tickets collected will be used to purchase toys from Chuck E.'s gift shop for children across the country. For every donation, the donor will be given an ornament they can proudly add to a physical tree to showcase their gift.

Festive Entertainment All Winter LongIn addition to in-store and takeout options, families can also enjoy a variety of Winter Winner-Land entertainment offerings in store and online throughout the season. Beginning in November, Chuck E. Cheese and his friends will host an exciting line-up of family friendly holiday videos and music in stores, including the new Winner Wonderdance. At home, Chuck E. Cheese will continue with Afternoon Fun Breaks, offering festive crafts, interactive games and downloadable activity sheets, along with holiday music favorites featured on the brand YouTube channels, as well as iTunes and Spotify. Visit chuckecheese.com to download our snowflake activity sheet and coupon that can be redeemed for a "free bag of snow" (our white cotton candy) with any food purchase.

For more information and details on which locations have reopened for games and dine-in, guests can visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/reopening-directory . Additionally, for more information and details on Chuck E.'s gift shop, guests can visit https://shop.chuckecheese.com/.

