Chuck E. Cheese Brings Free Resources To Students Nationwide With Its Kindergarten Kickoff Program

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the leader in family dining and entertainment, marked the start of school for kindergarteners across the country with a new Kindergarten Kickoff program, providing free video resources and All You Can Play cards to more than 70 thousand students in 14 school districts.

"Starting kindergarten is one of the most exciting milestones in a child's life, but this year, with remote learning, thousands of new students are missing out on all the fun and celebration this special time usually brings," said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. "At Chuck E. Cheese, we want to help kids continue to be kids and celebrate America's littlest learners with our Kindergarten Kickoff program."

Participating school districts - including Florida's Orange County Public Schools, Atlanta Public Schools and St. Louis Public Schools - received a collection of entertaining and enriching videos featuring Chuck E. and friends, with topics ranging from art tutorials and music exploration to silly songs and age-appropriate Spanish lessons. Each kindergartener in the partner school districts also received a complimentary 30-minute All You Can Play card, encouraging safe and distanced in-person play at their nearest Chuck E. Cheese location.

More information about Chuck E. Cheese and links to additional video resources are available at www.chuckecheese.com/family-fun.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc. CEC Entertainment, Inc., is a nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 568 Chuck E. Cheese and 122 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

