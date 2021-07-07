Chuck Caraway Earns 2021 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars Acclaim

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Charles "Chuck" Caraway, partner of Del Rio & Caraway, P.C., has earned Rising Stars recognition for a fifth consecutive year due to his premier legal advocacy in Sacramento, California. In the 2021 edition, he was recognized in the category of " Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff."

A Thomson Reuters subsidiary, Super Lawyers® curates the Rising Stars register each year to recognize early career attorneys—no older than age 40 or in practice for no more than a decade—who have proven effective in their areas of legal practice. The register is designed to serve as a vetted directory for United States residents to turn to when they find themselves in need of legal help. Therefore, the selection process is very rigorous, comprising:

Third-party nomination by peers, clients, or Super Lawyers®

12-category independent review by the Super Lawyers® research department

Blue Ribbon Review by top-rated Super Lawyers® candidates

Each year, no more than 2.5% of all the nation's practicing attorneys are selected for inclusion in Rising Stars. Thus, earning Rising Stars recognition for five years in a row, like Attorney Caraway, does not happen often. This is, no doubt, a major milestone in his career.

In addition to Super Lawyers® Rising Stars, Attorney Caraway has been acclaimed by the American Institute of Legal Advocates, the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, the Top Attorneys of North America, and Sacramento Magazine, among other industry organizations. His clients are his top priority, as evidenced by the millions of dollars Del Rio & Caraway, P.C. has recovered for injured Sacramento residents.

Del Rio & Caraway, P.C. assists Sacramento residents in bringing forth personal injury cases involving auto and trucking accidents, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, premises liability, and more. If you have been injured, visit Del Rio & Caraway, P.C. online at delriolawoffice.com. For more information about Super Lawyers® Rising Stars, please go to superlawyers.com.

