Chubb Appoints Nandini Mani To Lead Claims For Company's International General Insurance Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today that Nandini Mani has been appointed Executive Vice President, Claims for Overseas General Insurance, the company's international general insurance business in 51 countries and territories. Currently, Ms. Mani is Deputy General Counsel and Head of Global Litigation. In her new role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the company's international claims organization, both retail and wholesale, that supports Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health, and personal lines insurance businesses in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Far East, and Eurasia and Africa.

Ms. Mani will report to Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Overseas General Insurance, and Mike Smith, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Claims Officer. The appointment is effective immediately.

"Nandini brings a stellar background and a strong track record of performance to this role," said Mr. Ortega. "Her appointment is another indicator of Chubb's deep pool of talented leaders."

"Our global claims organization is one of the finest in the world and we understand that claims is where we deliver on our commitments to clients. Nandini's legal experience and knowledge of Chubb will be a valuable addition as she takes on this important role," said Mr. Smith. "I look forward to working with Nandini."

Ms. Mani joined Chubb in 2015, leading all global investigations and litigation. Previously, she served as Managing Counsel at BNY Mellon. Before that, Ms. Mani was an attorney with Debevoise & Plimpton.

Nandini is licensed to practice law in New York State. She also is admitted to practice in the Southern District of New York, the Eastern District of New York, the Northern District of Indiana, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. She holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) Law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Yale University.

