Chubb Appoints Jason Luyt Chief Underwriting Officer For Company's International Accident & Health Division

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today that Jason Luyt has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, International Accident & Health (IAH). Currently, he serves as Chief Underwriter for the division's leisure travel and direct market business. In his new role, Mr. Luyt will have direct responsibility for all IAH underwriting functions, including underwriting governance and controls, product development, and learning and development, across all business segments for the division's A&H operations in 51 countries and territories outside North America.

Mr. Luyt will continue to report to John Thompson, Division President, International Accident & Health, Overseas General Insurance. The appointment is effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Luyt succeeds Deborah Venella, who will retire in early 2021 after a very successful and distinguished 47-year career at Chubb and predecessor companies.

"Jason brings more than two decades of insurance experience and 13 years of underwriting experience to his new role," said Mr. Thompson. "He exemplifies the skill and technical strength of our international A&H team, including the underwriting capabilities and discipline that define Chubb. I look forward to continuing to work with Jason as we pursue new opportunities for profitable growth globally."

"We thank Deborah for her many contributions to the company," continued Mr. Thompson. "She has been an integral team player, dedicated and passionate about the craft of underwriting, and known for sharing her knowledge and developing A&H underwriting talent. We wish her the best in her retirement."

Mr. Luyt joined the company in 2015 as Vice President, Chief Underwriting Officer of Leisure Travel & Direct Market Underwriting. Prior to joining Chubb in 2015, he held local, regional and global management-levels positions at American International Group, including Global A&H Underwriting Manager in New York, Regional A&H Underwriting Manager for Africa, and Head of A&H in South Africa. Mr. Luyt holds two Information Technology diplomas from Van Zyl & Pritchard and Damelin College in South Africa.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-appoints-jason-luyt-chief-underwriting-officer-for-companys-international-accident--health-division-301165118.html

SOURCE Chubb