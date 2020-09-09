Chubb Appoints Diego Sosa To Lead Company's Operations In Japan

ZURICH, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited today announced that Diego Sosa has been named Regional President, Far East. Currently, Chief Operating Officer for Chubb in Brazil, Mr. Sosa in his new role will have overall responsibility for the management and business results of Chubb's general insurance operations in Japan.

Mr. Sosa succeeds Brad Bennett who, as previously announced, has been named Chief Operating Officer of Chubb Life. Mr. Sosa will relocate to Tokyo and report to Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance. The appointment is effective October 1, subject to regulatory approval in Japan.

"Our local operations globally - a defining Chubb strength - benefit from our capacity and commitment to recognize and move talent within the organization. Today's announcement again demonstrates the depth and breadth of experience at Chubb," said Mr. Ortega. "Diego has both strong leadership skills and proven operational experience. He is going to be a valuable addition to our already strong team in Japan, which serves commercial customers with property and casualty insurance products and consumers through personal accident, supplemental health and personal lines products."

Mr. Sosa has more than 25 years of experience in insurance and finance, including 13 years at Chubb. As Chief Operating Officer for Chubb in Brazil, his responsibilities included oversight of all product lines, agency and broker distribution as well as claims, operations and information technology. Prior to joining Chubb, he was at QBE, where he held country president roles in Mexico and Ecuador.

Mr. Sosa holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Ecuador and a Master of Business Administration degree from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

