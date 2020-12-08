CHS Inc. Owners Elect Seven Board Members During Annual Meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc. (CHSCP) - Get Report owners elected seven board members to three-year terms during the cooperative's 2020 annual meeting held virtually Dec. 3 in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. CHS Inc. is the nation's largest cooperative and a leading global agribusiness company owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States.

Newly elected to a three-year term is:

Cortney Wagner , a Hardin, Montana , resident, who succeeds Edward Malesich . Malesich retired from the Board of Directors on Dec. 3, 2020 . Wagner was elected in Region 2, which represents CHS owners in Montana and Wyoming . Wagner is a first-generation cattle and hay producer. Her family has experience in farming and cooperative management dating back to 1939. She attended the University of North Dakota with a focus on finance and psychology. She has also served as a trust associate at 1st National Bank and Trust Company. She has been appointed to the Board's Governance Committee and the CHS Foundation Board of Trustees.

Reelected to three-year terms are:

C.J. Blew, who operates a farm and ranch business in a family partnership in south central Kansas, representing Region 8

Scott Cordes, who operates a corn and soybean farm near Wanamingo, Minnesota, representing Region 1

Jon Erickson, who raises grains and oilseeds and operates a commercial Hereford-Angus cow-calf business near Minot, North Dakota, representing Region 3

Tracy Jones, who raises corn, soybeans and wheat and feeds cattle near Kirkland, Illinois, representing Region 5

Perry Meyer, who raises corn, soybean and hogs near New Ulm, Minnesota, representing Region 1

Dan Schurr, who raises corn and soybeans near LeClaire, Iowa, and operates a commercial trucking business, representing Region 7

Following the annual meeting, the board held its annual reorganization meeting. Each of the following board members was elected to one-year officer terms:

Dan Schurr, chair

C.J. Blew, first vice chair

Jon Erickson, second vice chair

Russ Kehl, secretary-treasurer

Steve Riegel, assistant secretary-treasurer

