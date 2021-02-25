CHS Board Announces Retirement Of CEO Joseph M. Catania

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Catholic Health Services announced today that its CEO, Joseph M. Catania, is retiring from the organization after leading its growth and development over the past 30 years. From his appointment to the position, Catania has continually advanced the Mission of CHS, built a focused and cohesive team, nurtured community partnerships, and focused on serving the most vulnerable within the south Florida community.

After decades of guiding the organization through difficult times into fiscal stability and then to remarkable growth, Joe Catania, the only chief executive officer Catholic Health Services has ever had will retire effective September 30, 2021. Catania oversees the management of over 32 facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, offering post-acute continuum health care services as well as vital social services to the community. Four flagship medical campuses, 17 independent senior housing communities, five early education centers and two Catholic cemeteries comprise the scope of Catholic Health Services.

With a style of full commitment and ownership, he always accepted personal responsibility, not only for the 6,000 people in the daily care of CHS, but also over 2,500 staff members and their families. His holistic approach to ensuring the security and sustainability of the organization was his overarching goal. "Having served over three decades as CEO, I feel this is the right time for a leadership change. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the community, the Archdiocese of Miami, and lead the great team at Catholic Health Services. I am proud of the people of CHS and the organization we have built," said Joe Catania.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Mr. Catania for his professional and personal commitment and dedication to Catholic Health Services. His remarkable contributions and leadership have been immeasurable. He has led this organization with courage and confidence through a transformative journey and CHS is a strong market leader thanks to Joe. Given the extended timeline before Mr. Catania retires, the board of directors will begin a thorough and deliberate CEO selection process," shared Ralph E Lawson, Chairman of the Board, CHS.

Archbishop Wenski, the corporate member of Catholic Health Services, also thanked Joe Catania for his years of service and especially for his leadership in providing safe and effective care during this pandemic. " Joe Catania has ably led the Archdiocese of Miami's Catholic Health Services. Catholic Health Services, as a ministry of the Archdiocese, makes visible and continues in our South Florida community the healing ministry of Jesus. Joe has overseen a large and complex organization - and its accomplishments did not happen by accident but were made possible in large measure through the servant leadership of Joe and his being able to bring competent co-workers to assist in advancing the mission of Catholic health care."

Catholic Health Services is a ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami and the largest post-acute provider in the southeast United States. We provide a full continuum of healthcare and social services to the southeast Florida community. For additional information visit, www.catholichealthservices.org

