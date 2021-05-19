CHS Begins Development Of Artificial Intelligence Software Products For Medical Diagnostic Imaging Industry

SARASOTA, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Solodko, CEO of Consolidated Healthcare Services (CHS), a medical administrative management business, is excited to announce the company is taking steps to develop multiple Artificial Intelligence (AI)...

SARASOTA, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Solodko, CEO of Consolidated Healthcare Services (CHS), a medical administrative management business, is excited to announce the company is taking steps to develop multiple Artificial Intelligence (AI) software products for the Medical Diagnostic Imaging Industry.

The Merriam- Webster dictionary defines Artificial Intelligence as "A branch of computer science dealing with the simulation of intelligent behavior in computers." In relation to medical diagnostic imaging, it is believed that AI has the potential to significantly assist radiologists in the identification of abnormalities within patients.

Historically, the company's management group has provided administrative services for medical diagnostic imaging clinics since 2004, and manages all A1 Medical Imaging centers in Florida and Georgia. Today, CHS is a model of excellence in the diagnostic imaging industry. As a natural progression, CHS will now combine its medical imaging expertise with a team of skilled software developers that is highly knowledgeable in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

"I have been scrutinizing the science of Artificial Intelligence for several years," Peter Solodko noted. "I believe now is the time to focus on turning AI into a reality for medical diagnostic imaging, and we are the group to do it."

The team will focus on developing multiple products to enhance back-office systems, imaging outcomes and report findings.

"Because of our years in the business, we have a vast number of images to facilitate the development process," Solodko added. "This, combined with the expertise of CHS and the software team, results in a unique ability to create a suite of AI products that will have a profound effect on the medical diagnostic imaging industry."

About Consolidated Healthcare Services

Consolidated Healthcare Services (CHS) provides administrative services to diagnostic imaging facilities. Expert services include administration, human resources, transcription, finance, insurance contracting, information systems and technology, billing and collection, medical technology, and medical imaging equipment sourcing and financing. The company monitors the overall performance and operation of each medical imaging center from its one central location in Sarasota, Florida.

