Chrysalis Joins Herbalife Nutrition's "Nutrition For Zero Hunger" Initiative, Changing Lives Of The Los Angeles Homeless Community

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Report, a premier global nutrition company, together with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, today announced its partnership expansion with Los Angeles nonprofit, Chrysalis, an organization dedicated to helping individuals out of poverty and homelessness. This partnership supports ongoing programs for job placement and career development and provides nutrition and hydration products to program recipients. Chrysalis joins the Company's growing network of organizations under its Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH) campaign, offering access to an array of supportive services to help people make better choices about their futures.

"Our Nutrition for Zero Hunger program is trying to eradicate hunger around the globe and we're happy to partner with Chrysalis to make a greater impact in the lives of people in our own backyard," said Alan Hoffman, executive vice president, Global Corporate Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), malnourished adults are unable to work and malnourished children under perform in school, impacting growth and the economy. Food insecurity and lack of nutrition education continuously plagues the displaced and low-income communities, which demonstrates the importance of this addition of nutrition product donations and nutrition education to help further the success of Chrysalis' important work.

Under the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, the Company has donated $60,000 to support ongoing programs. Additionally, the Company provides 1,400 nutrient-dense protein bars and hydration products monthly, helping Chrysalis to provide healthy nutrition in snacks and lunches distributed to program members. Herbalife Nutrition will further support Chrysalis by using its platforms as a call to action for volunteers and to raise awareness about the needs of this growing community.

"Working with a leading nutrition company like Herbalife Nutrition provides an additional opportunity to incorporate essential healthy nutrition to help fuel our client's success as they reconnect to the workforce," said Mark Loranger, President and CEO, Chrysalis. "During these difficult times, the need for our services is the greatest it has ever been, and support from community-minded corporations is needed and appreciated."

Herbalife Nutrition is a Los Angeles-based company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products since 1980.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Nutrition for Zero HungerThrough Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is helping tackle rising global hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to addressing this need through combined efforts for access to healthy nutrition and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal #2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end global hunger and improve nutrition worldwide. The initiative addresses global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education and empowerment of healthy nutrition worldwide.

About ChrysalisFor 35 years, Chrysalis has been dedicated to creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals by providing the resources and support needed to find and retain employment. Our philosophy is that a steady job is a key step in a person's transition out of poverty and onto a pathway to self-sufficiency. Chrysalis' core employment services are designed to meet clients where they are and support them during every phase of their self-directed job search.

Since 1984, Chrysalis has served more than 71,000 low-income and homeless individuals, carrying out John Dillon's vision of changing lives through jobs. Learn more about how we have continued to grow our approach for 35 years, offering a second chance to and empowering our clients, who are ready for change.

