Chronic Pain Patients/Healthcare Providers Fight Back

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What: National protest on October 7, 2020

Where: Outside state capitols/DEA/Medical Board/select locations

To locate rally: Rallies Chart

To join FB page: https://DontPunishPainRally.com/Facebook

While attempting to rein in the abuse and misuse of illegal/illicit drugs, the federal government has implemented policy that has caused great harm to Americans in need of FDA-approved pain medications.

The CDC Guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain were released in 2016. These guidelines were intended ONLY to provide recommendations for primary care physicians. Millions of chronic pain patients went to follow-up appointments and discovered their provider would no longer treat chronic pain due to the CDC Guidelines.

These were compliant patients who were not abusing these medications and used ONLY as prescribed. Their physicians had been prescribing opioids as just ONE part of an integrated plan. The vast majority of pain patients have developed good relationships with their doctors but the government has critically fractured these relationships.

Millions of pain patients have been dropped from their medications without a safe, controlled weaning which has led to suicide.

Patients are now finding it impossible to obtain pain relief they were receiving and many are now being offered ONLY a highly-addictive medication used to treat addiction.

Claudia A. Merandi, founder of the Don't Punish Pain Rally:"These are legitimate chronic pain patients, not addicts. These patients, including the elderly, are subjected to biweekly urine drug tests often prone to error. They're treated like criminals. Anti-opioid crusaders and politicians are profiting off the backs of pain patients."

The federal government says responsible, legitimate HC providers are the cause of the illicit opioid epidemic.

This is one of many myths that has been promoted repeatedly in the media as well as the CDC/FDA/DEA. HC providers feel forced by the government to remove legitimate patients off these medications out of fear of losing their medical licenses and/or fear of jail time.

Pain patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to find a physician only to be met with discrimination at a pharmacy when filling their opioid script. https://seekingjusticeforpainpatients.com/

The AMA urges the CDC to revise opioid prescribing guidelines. https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-urges-cdc-revise-opioid-prescribing-guideline

