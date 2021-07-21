Chromatography Resins Market In Specialty Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

The chromatography resins market will have Avantor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Danaher Corp. as major participants during 2021-2025

Technavio's latest research report on the chromatography resins market estimates growth of USD 1.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during 2021-2025. The growth can be mainly attributed to increasing R&D in biopharmaceuticals.

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the chromatography resins market is expected to have a NEUTRAL impact.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Chromatography Resins Market

Avantor Inc.

The company offers chromatography resins under the brand J.T.Baker as J.T.Baker BAKERBOND PROchievA.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The company offers various chromatography resins which include Affinity chromatography resins, Multimodal chromatography resin, Size Exclusion chromatography resin, Hydrophobic Interaction chromatography resin, and many more.

Danaher Corp.

The company offers various chromatography resins which include Protein A resins Affinity antibody, Affinity resins Specific groups, Affinity resins Tagged proteins, Hydrophobic interaction resins, and many more under the brand Cytiva.

Chromatography Resins Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chromatography resins market is segmented as below:

Application

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology



Food And Beverages



Drug Discovery



Diagnostics And Analytical



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The chromatography resins market is driven by increasing R&D in biopharmaceuticals. In addition, the rising demand for therapeutic antibodies is expected to trigger the chromatography resins market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

