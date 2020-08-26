ChromaDex To Present At The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

ChromaDex Corp. (CDXC) - Get Report today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference. The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The presentation will be webcast live via the link below on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.chromadex.com. ChromaDex management will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For those interested in having a meeting with ChromaDex please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Webcast link: ChromaDex Investor Presentation - LD 500

View ChromaDex's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CDXC

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER ®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

