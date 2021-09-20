ChromaDex Shares Preclinical Research Findings And Scientific Initiations From The ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™)

ChromaDex Corp. (CDXC) - Get ChromaDex Corporation Report today announced findings from recently published preclinical studies, as well as recently registered clinical research, investigating Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or "NR") in various health outcomes. Through the industry-leading ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™), ChromaDex supplies Niagen® to researchers around the world at no cost to help advance the understanding of NR's impact on various age-related health conditions.

A recent publication in the journal Pharmaceutics found that preventative, systemic administration of NR improved retinal ganglion cell (RGC) survival in both acute and chronic preclinical models of glaucoma. This is the first study to demonstrate that systemic treatment with NR is protective in acute and chronic models of RGC damage and builds on the growing body of preclinical evidence on NR's role in eye health.

A second newly published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), demonstrated administration of NR in a mouse model of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) increased brain NAD+ levels and reduced neuroinflammation, DNA damage, and cellular senescence. NR also improved learning and memory in the AD mice. Overall, these findings provide important insights into the interconnection between NR, cellular senescence, and neuroinflammation in AD and warrant further investigation.

A third study published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine investigated the efficacy of cardioprotective compounds such as fingolimod (Fingo), empagliflozin (Empa), melatonin (Mela), and NR, in a mouse model of cardiac ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI). Of the compounds tested, only acute administration of NR significantly reduced cardiac IRI in the presence of clinically relevant anesthesia and anticoagulation therapy such as fentanyl, midazolam, and cangrelor. Therefore, the researchers suggested NR is most suitable for a multitarget cardioprotective strategy. However, further research is necessary to test the efficacy of NR prior to clinical use.

In addition, ChromaDex is the supplier of Niagen® for two recently registered trials on ClinicalTrials.gov. The first trial is investigating the effect of dietary supplementation of NR in children with ataxia-telangiectasia (AT), with the main focus on neurological symptoms. The second trial is exploring whether combined treatment of exercise and Niagen® will show greater improvements in skeletal muscle mitochondrial metabolism compared to exercise alone.

Frank Jaksch, ChromaDex Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, recently presented studies conducted through CERP™ investigating the effects of NR on orphan diseases at this year's Aging Research & Drug Discovery Conference (ARDD) in Copenhagen, Denmark, and encouraged researchers interested in researching NAD+ precursors to apply to CERP™.

Since 2013, CERP™ has accumulated more than 235 collaborative agreements representing $85 million in total research investment. The program has also resulted in numerous patent applications and licenses. Additionally, through CERP™ to date, Niagen® has been a part of more than 65 publications, including 13 peer-reviewed, clinical trial publications.

The role of the NAD + (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) boosting benefits of NR was first discovered in 2004 by Dr. Charles Brenner, the Alfred E Mann Family Foundation Chair in Diabetes and Cancer Metabolism at City of Hope National Medical Center and ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor.

Since then, ChromaDex has made substantial investments to investigate, license, manufacture and commercialize its patented nicotinamide riboside, Niagen®, showing safety and efficacy at boosting NAD + levels in nine published human studies and obtaining regulatory acceptance in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

