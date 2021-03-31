Chroma First In Taiwan To Receive SGS ISO 26262 ASIL-D Certification For Powertrain Components

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March 31 st 2021, Chroma ATE became the first manufacturer in Taiwan in supplying automotive powertrain components to be granted ASIL-D, the highest classification of automotive hazard defined within...

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March 31 st 2021, Chroma ATE became the first manufacturer in Taiwan in supplying automotive powertrain components to be granted ASIL-D, the highest classification of automotive hazard defined within ISO 26262. This certification not only ensures that Chroma's research and development has reached the highest level (ASIL-D) of powertrain requirements for automotive safety, in addition, it also highlights that the company is committed to developing key components of electric vehicles (EV) that meet the most demanding functional safety standards.

ISO 26262 is internationally accredited as the most advanced automotive safety standard, and has become the norm followed by global automakers and their supply chains. The standard defines whether the functional safety of electrical and electronic systems in vehicles meets the required Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL). ASIL grades range from A to D, with ASIL-D being the highest. The higher the grade, the more stringent the stipulations.

Chroma ATE has developed a series of EV motor controllers, ranging from 10kW up to 200kW, for a variety of EV powertrain applications. Chroma also provides customized project services directed at individual automakers' needs. Following the ISO 26262 functional safety processes, Chroma adopts safety-oriented analysis and verification methods to ensure that the product hardware, software, and system design conform to the overall safety goals and requirements.

Jack Kuo, Vice President of SGS Taiwan, expressed: "Functional safety has become widely recognized and valued by international manufacturers. It calls for strict compliance by the supply chain to guarantee the safety of their products and processes in system applications. ISO 26262 implementation is an indispensable element within the automotive supply chain. SGS Taiwan supports all customers to upgrade industries and provides technical seminars, reliability verification and validation, safety certification, and other services so that we can grow together with the supply chain to enhance value and expand the international automotive market."

Chroma ATE has been a world-leading supplier of precision test and measurement instrumentation, automated test systems, intelligent manufacturing systems, and test & automation turnkey solutions since being established. In recent years, Chroma has progressed in the fields of semiconductor, 5G, optoelectronics equipment, EV, and so on. "Chroma customers have been demanding for the reliability of testing equipment.Now, the ISO 26262 certification has reinforced Chroma's foundation in the field of automotive electronic components, showing that Chroma provides EV automakers with quality products and better services ," said Ishih Tseng, President of Chroma.

