CHRISTUS Spohn And Oceans Healthcare Unveil New Details Of Expanded Behavioral Health Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHRISTUS Spohn Health System and Oceans Healthcare today announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art behavioral health unit and add outpatient behavioral health services on the campus of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline. The 40-bed unit owned and operated by Oceans Healthcare will expand inpatient bed capacity by more than 20% and allow for the treatment of more clinically acute patients. The Intensive Outpatient Program will further extend the program's reach and provide ongoing treatment to individuals managing behavioral health challenges.

Expected to open in the Spring of 2022, the 30,000 square-foot "hospital within a hospital" will occupy two floors and provide specialized care to adults 18 and up, as well as seniors age 55 and older. Once complete, it will replace the behavioral health unit currently located at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Memorial location.

"May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental illness to reduce the stigma so many experience. CHRISTUS Spohn plays an important role in providing compassionate care and helping patients find the right resources," explained Osbert Blow, MD, PhD, FACS, CHRISTUS Spohn President and Chief Medical Officer. "Our critical work with Oceans will help ensure access to a full continuum of behavioral health care. It is our commitment to get people the care they need in the most appropriate setting."

With rising rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on the nation's mental health and the Coastal Bend region is no exception. According to the 2021 State of Mental Health in America report, Texas ranks second among U.S. states with the highest prevalence of mental health challenges while, at the same time, ranking 50 th out of 51 in overall access to mental health care.

CHRISTUS Spohn and Texas-based Oceans entered into a management agreement in August 2020 with the intention of expanding behavioral health services in the Coastal Bend region. Since that time, CHRISTUS Spohn has increased its inpatient capacity for adult behavioral health services, treating 27% more patients than compared to the year prior. The pending expansion will provide the community with new resources and bridge existing gaps in care.

"At Oceans, we are passionate about expanding access to behavioral health treatment in each of the communities we serve," said Oceans Healthcare CEO Stuart Archer. "Last year, we joined with CHRISTUS Spohn to make a commitment to enhance the quality and availability of behavioral healthcare throughout the region. We're proud to take the next steps toward fulfilling that promise and we look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place to serve even more patients in the years ahead."

With nearly two decades of experience delivering comprehensive behavioral healthcare, Oceans provides CHRISTUS Spohn with access to additional resources and expertise. Oceans has deep experience caring for behavioral health patients with complex medical needs. This strong clinical foundation, along with its ability to share best practices across its 33 locations, will complement the clinical strength of CHRISTUS Spohn and support the delivery of high-quality care in Nueces County.

About CHRISTUS Spohn Health SystemCHRISTUS Spohn Health System is the region's largest hospital system in South Texas, consisting of six hospital campuses throughout the Coastal bend, a Cancer Center and the new Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center. The health system is consistently ranked as a healthcare leader in the area and has received national recognition for several pioneering programs, including trauma, cardiac care, clinical excellence and oncology. For more than 100 years, CHRISTUS Spohn has been distinguished by its high caliber staff and affiliated physicians, its comprehensive and innovative services, and its long history of responding to the needs of the community it serves. For additional information, visit our website at www.christusspohn.org

About Oceans HealthcareOceans Healthcare is a growing behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment with a special focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults. With 33 locations, including 23 inpatient hospital campuses across the Southeast, Oceans treated more than 18,000 individuals in 2020. The company consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.oceanshealthcare.com.

