CHRISTUS Health Partners With Shields Health Solutions To Give Patients And Families Enhanced Specialty Pharmacy Services

IRVING, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHRISTUS Health, a Catholic faith-based not-for-profit health system with more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics, and Shields Health Solutions, the country's leading specialty pharmacy integrator, announced a partnership that will provide patients with complex, chronic conditions access to specialized pharmacy services to help lower costs, expand treatment options, enhance medication management, and improve their overall health.

Shields will partner with CHRISTUS on all aspects of its specialty pharmacy installation, growth and management. The new specialty pharmacy services will feature Patient Liaisons who work on-site to assist patients through their medical journey and improved access to limited distribution drugs and health insurance payors. Shields' integrated care model is unmatched in the industry, averaging a two-day time to therapy, an $8 average co-pay and medication adherence of more than 90 percent across nearly 70 partners around the country.

CHRISTUS Health's new specialty pharmacy is being built in Tyler, Texas and will support 48 of its clinics in the first year, all within northeast Texas in the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and CHRISTUS St. Michael ministries. Upon opening, the specialty pharmacy will focus on Endocrinology/Diabetes, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, and Neurology.

"The care for our communities and patients in need is our top priority, and as a not-for-profit health system, every dollar CHRISTUS saves is one that can be reinvested back into our mission," said Sam Bagchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of CHRISTUS Health. "With this exciting new partnership, not only will we improve the outcomes of our most complex patients, but we will save them money with co-pays well below the average for the type of treatment they need."

The new specialty pharmacy capabilities at CHRISTUS will provide patients with superior care in close coordination with clinical teams. Shields' integrated care model provides financial assistance, insurance prior authorizations, medication delivery services, and access to a clinical pharmacy team specializing in each disease state. The expanded patient support services combined with newly available drugs will give CHRISTUS patients more treatment options than ever before.

"We are honored to be partnering with CHRISTUS Health," said Lee Cooper, CEO of Shields Health Solutions. "CHRISTUS is a leader in the creation of innovative health and wellness solutions that improve lives of individuals and communities. Our specialty pharmacy program will have immediate benefits for thousands of CHRISTUS patients with enhanced clinical outcomes, personalized care and a reduction in medical costs."

The new specialty pharmacy service launched on June 21.

About CHRISTUS HealthAt CHRISTUS Health, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity. And with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. We are a community of 45,000 Associates, with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care—and all focused on our charitable mission. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve.

About Shields Health SolutionsAt Shields, improving lives and elevating performance are at the heart of everything we do. That's why more health system leaders trust Shields to help them elevate and scale clinical, operational and ﬁnancial performance. Not just within specialty pharmacy, but throughout the entire health system. Working alongside your team, Shields leverages its proven collaborative care model; integrated care technologies; and dedicated teams to produce the superior outcomes your patients deserve and the ﬁnancial results your health system demands. Together, we elevate performance where it matters most — expanding payer and drug access; improving therapy management and care coordination; delivering unsurpassed patient experiences; and generating the net operating income you need to accelerate growth. Learn more about how Shields elevates outcomes and performance at www.shieldshealthsolutions.com.

