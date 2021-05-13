Christopher Rohde, Ph.D. To Join Scientific Advisory Board Of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer and blood disorders, today announced the appointment of Christopher Rohde, Ph.D. to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board, effective May 13, 2021.

Dr. Rohde is Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Factor Bioscience. Dr. Rohde is also Co-Founder and President of Novellus Therapeutics. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics acquired an exclusive license for the mRNA gene editing and cell therapies technology of Factor Bioscience Limited and Novellus Therapeutics Limited. Dr. Rohde is currently leading Factor's efforts to apply their RiboSlice™ gene-editing technology, and FactorStem™ cell-reprogramming and differentiation technologies to the development of new research models, including high-throughput screening-compatible human cell libraries. His work is described in numerous peer-reviewed publications, and has been covered by Technology Review, Nature, Bioscience Magazine, Analytical Chemistry, The Economist, and many other publications. Chris Rohde earned his Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2011.

"As Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Factor Bioscience, Dr. Rohde brings a unique and unparalleled understanding of the gene editing and cell therapy technology which Brooklyn has in-licensed to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Brooklyn. "His in-depth knowledge and perspective will allow us to target disease at the molecular level. This is a very exciting time at Brooklyn and we are looking forward to working with Chris to rapidly advance our potential treatments for oncology, blood disorders and monogenic diseases."

"Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics is well-positioned to become a leader in gene editing and cell reprograming using Factor's RiboSlice™ gene-editing technology, and FactorStem™ cell-reprogramming and differentiation technologies," said Dr. Rohde. "I look forward to working with colleagues on the Scientific Advisory Board to optimize this leading edge technology to develop new therapies for patients living with cancer and blood disorders."

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeuticsBrooklyn is exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through the newly acquired license from Factor Bioscience and Novellus.

Brooklyn's most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

