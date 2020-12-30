Christopher M. Naghibi Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher M. Naghibi, Esq., Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Black Crown Inc., an Orange County, California-based, full-service real estate brokerage catering to high-net-worth individuals and celebrities, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Christopher M. Naghibi was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Christopher into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Christopher has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Christopher will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Christopher will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of such a groundbreaking council of fellow entrepreneurs and thought leaders who are challenging one another to grow, learn and evolve. As a driven and ambitious individual myself, I am humbled by the opportunity to work with Forbes to help others reach their full potential and professional growth by tapping in the collective knowledge and expertise that being accepted into Forbes Business Council offers," says Naghibi.

