Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced it has hired Christopher K. Wu to fill the new position of Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments of the Company and the President of Ault Alliance, Inc., one of the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries. Mr. Wu will report to the Company's CEO, William B. Horne.

Christopher K. Wu, Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments for Ault Global Holdings, Inc. and President of Ault Alliance, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Milton "Todd" Ault, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "With over 20 years' experience in investment banking, financial restructuring, and principal investment, Chris is a great fit for Ault Global. We look forward to the impact Chris can make with investment sourcing, strategic planning, business development and building shareholder value. We believe his financial acumen will enhance our ability to continue to build and monetize our diversified portfolio."

Mr. Wu stated, "I am excited to join Ault Global Holdings and I am looking forward to creating significant shareholder value from Ault Global's investment platform by finding undervalued and disruptive investment opportunities as well as optimizing financing and growth for its operating businesses."

About Christopher K. Wu

From April 2017 through June 30, 2021, Mr. Wu was the President, Restructuring Advisory and Senior Managing Director of Teneo Capital LLC. Prior to joining Teneo, Mr. Wu was a partner of Carl Marks Advisors for fourteen years as Co-Head of its Investment Banking Group and Member of its Management Committee. Prior to Carl Marks, Mr. Wu was an investment banker with JPMorgan for six years in New York and London focused on M&A, asset-backed securities and debt private placements. Mr. Wu is a recognized senior adviser with more than 23 years of investment banking, financial restructuring, and principal investment experience.

Mr. Wu's experience spans many industries with a concentration in commercial real estate, insurance and financial services, alternative energy, cryptocurrencies, technology, business services, consumer products, and basic industries. Mr. Wu has closed over 125 transactions in his career encompassing a wide variety of complex transactions, including asset and corporate stock purchases, leveraged buyouts, mergers, spin-offs, carve outs as well as all forms of situational financings including debtor-in-possession, asset-based loans, construction finance, backstop equity, preferred stock, and junior capital financings.

In 2020, Mr. Wu's work on the reorganization of CBCS Washington Street, a five-star luxury hotel in the TriBeCa district of Manhattan, was cited as Hospitality Deal of the Year by the M&A Advisor. Mr. Wu was named Financial Adviser of the Year in 2018 for his role in the Chapter 11 reorganization of Navillus Contracting, the largest concrete superstructure subcontractor in New York. He was also named M&A Banker of the Year in 2016 by the Turnaround Atlas Awards and Restructuring Banker of the Year in both 2013 and 2014. In 2013, the M&A Advisor recognized his leading role in the sale of PJ Finance as Real Estate Deal of the Year. In 2011, The Global M&A Network cited his work on FX Luxury Las Vegas I as 2011 Chapter 11 Real Estate Reorganization of the Year - Middle Markets.

Mr. Wu earned a B.A. from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University. Mr. Wu serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Career Development, a New York based non-profit agency focused on vocational rehabilitation for people with disabilities.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings' headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

