Christopher J. Chimeri, Esq. Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher J. Chimeri, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Attorney in the field of Law in acknowledgment of the successes he has amassed as the Founding Partner with Quatela Chimeri PLLC.

Quatela Chimeri PLLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Hauppauge and Garden City. Well-recognized for its dedication to its clients and contributions to the legal community, the firm has been proud to serve Long Island and the Greater New York area for many years. The firm's attorneys are committed to providing top tier services handling matters in matrimonial and family law, business, commercial, real estate, appeals, civil litigation, criminal defense/white collar, federal and state court practice, and municipal practice and defense.

Having achieved significant acclaim and cemented himself as a top-tier practitioner within in a short period among his chronologically older peers, which he attributes to his youthful energy and dedication to excellence, Mr. Chimeri's areas of concentration include matrimonial litigation, family law including child custody and financial support matters, family formation including adoptions, domestic partnerships, and cohabitation agreements, and appellate practice and advocacy. He takes great pride in immersing himself in all aspects of each client's matter with a unique, goal-oriented approach to achieve desired outcomes, which are identified from the outset when working with the firm. Mr. Chimeri is distinctly recognized as a frontrunner in the representation of LGBTQ families and he has litigated many of the landmark appellate cases that have shaped this landscape over the past decade in New York. With his leadership, the firm is committed to providing guidance and advocacy for same-sex couples and LGBTQ individuals.

Mr. Chimeri graduated from Long Island University, C.W. Post Campus, and later went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center. He is proud to be educated locally and it is the many relationships forged during those years that have contributed to the firm's reach. To further his professional development, Mr. Chimeri was the co-founder and immediate past co-chair of the Suffolk County Bar Association's LGBTQ Law Committee. Actively participating in various other committees within the legal community, he also maintains active memberships with the Suffolk County Bar Association, the Nassau County Bar Association, and the Matrimonial Law Committees within them. Mr. Chimeri also serves on the Board of Directors of the Matrimonial Bar Association of Suffolk County, where he is the incoming Vice President for 2020-2021. A respected voice in his field, Mr. Chimeri volunteers his time to authors the Nassau Academy of Law's annual Hon. Elaine Jackson Stack Moot Court Competition program for law students.

In recognition of his extensive contributions to the legal field, Mr. Chimeri has been awarded many accolades, including New York "Leaders in Law" - Forbes Magazine, "Leadership in Law" - New York Magazine, "Rising Star" - Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers, 2014-2020 "Top Legal Eagle" - Long Island Pulse Magazine, "Top 40 Under 40" and "Leadership in Law" - Long Island Business News, "Top 40 Under 40" - American Society of Legal Advocates, "Principal Honoree" - 2018 EAC Network's annual "Golf for Good", and "Premier Trial Attorney" - American Academy of Trial Attorney. Mr. Chimeri is also proud to have been rated "Superb," achieving a 10 out of 10 ratings on Avvo.com, one of the leading attorney rating sites.

When Mr. Chimeri is not working, he enjoys boating, volunteering as a youth wrestling coach, and spending quality time with family, including his spouse and rescue dogs. He also volunteers as a board member of the Friends of Massapequa Wrestling, Inc, a 501(c)3.

For more information about Mr. Chimeri and the firm, please visit https://www.longislandlawyerny.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christopher-j-chimeri-esq-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301133440.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who