Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Announces New Grant Cycle

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) announces grant funding opportunities through its 2 nd Cycle 2020 Direct Effect Quality of Life (Tier 1) and High Impact Priority Quality of Life (Tiers 2-4) grants initiatives. Applications are open through Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Both Quality of Life (QOL) grants awards financial support to nonprofit organizations that mirror the Reeve Foundation's mission and are federally funded through a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living (ACL) (Cooperative Agreement Number 90PRRC0002-03-00).

Direct Effect QOL grants offer up to $25,000 to nonprofit organizations for projects that clearly impact individuals living with paralysis, their families, and caregivers.

High Impact Priority QOL grants fund projects in the following high-priority areas: Tier 2 - Transportation, Respite/Caregiving, and Disaster Response (grants up to $30,000); Tier 3 - Nursing Home Transition (grants up to $40,000); and Tier 4 - Employment (grants up to $50,000).

During this cycle, the High Impact Priority Employment grants are one of Reeve Foundation's top priorities because employment is fundamental in achieving and maintaining independence while being one of the most challenging obstacles to individuals living with paralysis. In addition, gainful employment allows people living with paralysis to achieve enhanced financial security, higher quality of life, and improved community connections.

"We are excited to announce that we are opening our new grants cycle on September 9, with a focus on employment," said Mark Bogosian, Director of Quality of Life Grants Program. "Giving someone the opportunity to gain the independence that having financial freedom offers is at the core of the PRC and the grants program."

Grant funds support programs and projects that:

Assist individuals living with paralysis to enter, re-enter, remain, and advance in the workplace;

Create career pathways to meaningful, living-wage jobs; and

Provide job development services to people living with paralysis, including career education, adaptive technology, and career training with the goal of finding gainful employment.

Organizations can view updated Application and Program Guidelines, which include new Eligibility Criteria and an overview of the QOL grant program, and the QOL grant application process can be found on the Reeve Foundation website.

A free Application Technical Assistance Webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 16, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET. Register HERE for the webinar.

For a full application timeline and more information about how to apply, go to the Reeve Foundation blog page.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-03-00). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

