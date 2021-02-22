Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Announces New Edition Of Paralysis Resource Guide

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is pleased to announce the publication of the fifth edition of the Paralysis Resource Guide, a free 410-page book that helps families understand new spinal cord injuries and supports individuals as they pursue healthy, fulfilling lives.

The guide covers all aspects of life that may be affected by paralysis, including medical and health related concerns such as secondary conditions, seating and mobility considerations, and disability benefits and insurance. Detailed information on subjects as varied as caregiving, traveling, employment, and financial planning is also available, along with an array of profiles spotlighting the diverse experiences of people of all ages who live with paralysis.

"The Paralysis Resource Guide is a one-stop handbook for the paralysis community," said Maggie Goldberg, President, Reeve Foundation. "As the only resource of its kind, it is an essential tool to help those new to paralysis as they learn to navigate and adjust their lives, as well as those living with paralysis who want information on how to live a full, active life."

Since 2002, the Reeve Foundation's Paralysis Resource Center has distributed over 219,000 copies of the guide. The latest edition features an expanded military and veterans chapter, including a step-by-step explanation of what to expect if a spinal cord injury is sustained during active duty and an overview of the medical evaluation process. Updates to sections about spina bifida, medications that treat symptoms of multiple sclerosis, and Rob Summers, the first person to have an epidural stimulator implanted in his lower back, can also be found in the guide.

Additional new topics include:

Aging into vs. aging with paralysis

Complex regional pain syndrome

Heterotopic ossification

Tips for visiting the gynecologist

Acute flaccid myelitis

Managing mental health issues

Orthostatic hypotension

To receive the free Paralysis Resource Guide book by mail, please visit the publications page to request a copy or call the Information Specialist team at 800-539-7309. The Paralysis Resource Guide can also be accessed digitally on a smartphone, Nook, iPad, or Kindle and in PDF format.

About the Reeve FoundationThe Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

