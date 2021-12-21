Christmas One Million Years BC

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Xavier Kenney, independent historical researcher in South Beach, USA has acquired a stone Acheulean hand axe from Morocco which shows that Christmas-like celebrations may have been occurring as early as one million years BC.

Kenney will be launching paleochristians.com in January 2022 to feature his research on this and other key artifacts from his paleolithic collection, revealing surprising connections of early man to Christians and their predecessors.

Kenney states the hand axe is engraved with art that displays symbolism traditionally associated with Christianity, ancient bee-worshiping cults, and Germanic or Norse mythology.

The front of the axe (pictured here) forms a face with a prominent closed left eyelid. The right eye is missing (similar to the god Odin); this hollow area forms a pillow.

Additional multilayered art with overlapping images abounds. It includes a face resembling a Homo erectus, whose mouth is formed by the eyelid of the larger face. Given the fact that no traces of Homo erectus have been found in Africa that are younger than 500,000 years, it appears the artifact is at least that old, if not a million years or more.

Surprisingly, the axe also includes images of Homo sapiens and Homo heidelbergensis. This supports Kenney's 2009 research, as the art is similar to what he saw on certain early Acheulean tools archaeologically excavated in Palatine, Germany dated at 600,000 years old. Studying those artifacts, Kenney hypothesized the dawn of Homo sapiens was earlier than believed at the time. Interestingly, in 2017 another 100,000 to 150,000 years was added to Homo sapiens' estimated age by experts due to 300,000 to 350,000 year old discoveries in Morocco.

The reverse side of the axe contains colors similar to iron meteorites, and displays numerous images including scenes which represent crucifixion and bee, bear, wild ass, dog and elephant worship. Symbols shared with Christmas traditions include a gnome-like figure (elf); a meteor strike (a gift from above); the gathering of animals for birth (of a revered bee/bee child), making a honey drink; and the worship of an evergreen tree.

Much of the imagery symbolizes a "light bringer" during the winter solstice, possibly circa one million BC.

