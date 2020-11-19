Christmas At Schnepf Farms Returns With Outdoor Holiday Entertainment For The Whole Family

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek turns into a magical winter wonderland. The east valley mainstay has partnered for the second year with World of Illumination — known for producing the largest drive-through light shows in the world — to present Christmas at Schnepf Farms, opening to the public on Nov. 24, 2020.

More than 25 acres of the farm are transformed into a hub of family holiday entertainment, including Santa Claus Lane, where vendors offer kettle corn, pizza, funnel cake, spiced nuts and other favorite Christmas treats. Visitors can then head to Mrs. Claus' cookie shop, Santa's workshop and a letter-writing station for the big guy himself. There's also pine-cone decorating, a historic Christmas carousel and snow-globe mini golf. Additionally, visitors can take a hayride to feed the reindeer, frolic through the world's largest Christmas-themed obstacle course and ice skate the night away.

Another highlight of Christmas at Schnepf Farms is the Illumination Express train ride. Thanks to the association with World of Illumination, guests can experience a train trip through an RGB LED tunnel that doubles as Santa's magic portal. When finished, visitors can soak up the warmth of one of the farm's Christmas campfires, complete with the option of an added-on s'mores kit. A large beer and wine garden also is available for adults to enjoy while the children explore the park.

"We are so excited to team up with World of Illumination to create this one-of-a-kind Christmas event," said farm owner Mark Schnepf. "It's an incredible overload for your sight and senses. The farm has never looked more beautiful."

COVID-compliant policies are in place, including hand-sanitizer stations by every ride and food area, limits to the number of people in the shops and mask requirements for all staff and vendors. Social distancing guidelines are also enforced and capacity at the farm is limited in accordance with government guidelines.

Because of limited capacity, it is highly recommended that guests purchase tickets in advance at www.schnepfchristmas.com. Tickets are $15 online and $17 at the gate. Children 2 years of age and under are free of charge, and veterans, with valid military ID, can enjoy $5 tickets. Christmas at Schnepf Farms runs nightly, including holidays, from Nov. 24, 2020, to Jan. 2, 2021. The farm is closed for private events on the last Monday of November and the first two Mondays of December.

For more information, visit www.schnepfchristmas.com or to schedule an interview, email info@brandedpros.com.

Media Contact: Stacey KoleBranded Pros stacey@brandedpros.com480.221.5818

Related Images

christmas-at-schnepf-farms.jpg Christmas at Schnepf Farms Christmas at Schnepf Farms opens Nov. 24, 2020.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christmas-at-schnepf-farms-returns-with-outdoor-holiday-entertainment-for-the-whole-family-301177275.html

SOURCE Schnepf Farms