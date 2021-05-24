Christine Todd To Join Arch Capital Group Ltd. As Chief Investment Officer

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] today announced that Christine Todd will join the company as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective June 7, 2021, subject to regulatory approval. In this role, Todd will report to Marc Grandisson, CEO of ACGL, and will have responsibility for setting the firm's investment strategy and managing the day-to-day operations of the investment portfolio.

Todd succeeds W. Preston Hutchings who is retiring from Arch later this year, but will stay with the Company as a Senior Adviser assisting Grandisson with special projects. During his tenure, Hutchings was instrumental in supporting the company's growth, as evidenced by the size of the company's investment portfolio which grew from $6 billion to over $26 billion.

"Christine is a dynamic and strategic investment leader with the experience and expertise to help bring our strong investment team into the next era," said Grandisson. "Her deep understanding of the insurance industry, her ability to lead and develop teams, and her strong ability to collaborate across an organization make her a welcome addition to Arch and to our Executive Leadership Team.

"I would like to thank Preston for his contributions to the Company over the past 16 years. He assembled a world-class investment team that produced excellent results for our shareholders amid an evolving economic landscape and numerous financial stresses and challenges. We are eternally grateful for his guidance and leadership in managing our portfolio," Grandisson added.

Todd most recently served as the Head of Fixed Income, U.S. for Amundi US, and brings over 30 years of experience to the role. She has also held executive roles at Neighborly Investments, Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC and Gannett, Welsh & Kotler. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from Boston University.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $15.8 billion in capital at March 31, 2021 provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

