Christie Campus Health And Headspace Form Partnership To Help Improve The Health And Wellbeing Of College Students

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health, the innovative mental health and wellness services company with over 30 years' experience in student health, is proud to partner with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and mental training through its app and online content offerings. This collaboration enables Christie Campus Health to expand the mental health offerings available to their college and university partners, providing an important and necessary resource to students.

Headspace provides unique tools and resources rooted in authentic expertise dating back 3,000+ years and backed by scientific research. Mindfulness content on the app includes guided meditations, mindful movement exercises, eyes-open content (mindful walks and runs), breathing and wind-down exercises, Sleepcasts, soundscapes, focus music and more.

With 28 published research studies in some of the leading mindfulness peer-reviewed journals, Headspace has been shown to have favorable outcomes such as reduced stress , increased focus , and improved satisfaction with life. Research has also shown Headspace can specifically impact student health. A study demonstrated 10 days of Headspace increased resilience in new students adjusting to college.

According to the latest Student Voice survey , 53% of students reported that they felt worried, anxious or scared about life either "often" or "constantly" and 65% said that their mental health was either "fair" or "poor." With many college campuses planning to fully reopen this fall, students will be facing mental health challenges as they try to process the isolation, dislocation and loss they have experienced over the last 15 months—what some experts are calling the "echo pandemic."

"Today's challenges put even more pressure on college counseling centers to meet the growing needs of students by providing tools and services that address their mental wellbeing," said Kate Begley, CEO, Christie Campus Health. She adds, "We believe that all students need support but not all students need counseling. That is why we are thrilled to partner with Headspace and include the app as another tool to engage and support students along the mental health and wellbeing continuum that Christie offers - from wellness, mindfulness, and resiliency programs, to in-the-moment crisis support, counseling, and psychiatric prescribing."

Headspace produces daily mindfulness content and develops new meditation courses and features added throughout the year in order to reflect the current environment and support the needs of its diverse member base. Headspace continues to enhance diversity on the app with more female, racially diverse and international voices, including the recent additions of Dora Kamau, Kessonga Giscombe and Samantha Snowden. Headspace has also invested in new content with diverse perspectives covering topics such as grief, injustice and privilege.

"Headspace is excited to partner with Christie Campus Health to ensure today's young minds and future leaders get access to resources and the care they need for their mental health," said Cindy Bladow, Chief Business Officer, Headspace. "We can all relate to the amount of stress and anxiety the last year and half has brought us all, and as we enter this new normal, we hope Headspace can be an impactful tool for students as they begin the 2021-2022 school year."

About Christie Campus HealthBased in Lexington, Massachusetts, the management of Christie Campus Health has decades of experience in college student health and is solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality mental health services to students. In response to the campus mental health crisis, Christie Campus Health's team of experts in public health, clinical psychology, student health insurance and higher education policy, came together to create a solution that would help colleges and universities improve the way they support student mental health. They developed CONNECT@College, the market's only single-vendor, comprehensive solution that expands counseling center capacity and helps colleges reach and support students in need. Contact www.christiecampus.com for more information.

About Headspace Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 2,000 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world's most-recognizable brands, including Apple, Sesame Street, Spotify, Amazon, and Nike as well as Netflix for a three part mindfulness series that premiered in 2021. Headspace Health is Headspace's digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace has been recognized as TIME100's Most Influential Companies of 2021, Fast Company's 10 most innovative social good companies of 2021 and World's Most Innovative Companies. Other accolades include Apple's Best of 2018, Samsung's Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights' top digital health companies, along with being selected for seven Webby Awards in podcasts, health and fitness. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

