Christie & Co Receives Prestigious Design Placement For Their Work To Rebrand SENPA

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie & Co, specializing in research, branding, advertising, PR, and content development for ethical businesses nationally and internationally, has achieved placement in one of the most prestigious design competition books, the Graphis Design Annual 2021. Graphis has been featuring the work of exceptional talent in design, advertising, photography and art/illustration since 1944. Christie & Co received this distinction for their print branding work for SENPA, a non-profit alliance of US independent natural retailers, aligned manufacturers and consumers.

Christie & Co used their proprietary Brand Architecture and Brand Bridge2Design process to research and develop an evolved and refreshed brand identity that connects SENPA with their diverse target audiences from independent natural retailers to the membership of manufacturers and service providers in these challenging times. Christie & Co's Brand Architecture and Brand Bridge2Design process is based on understanding emotional triggers that motivate a brand's target audiences, defining the brand story in a meaningful, unique and impactful manner that deepens engagement, and creating lasting loyalty.

As a full-service strategic branding and marketing agency that has been supporting the growth of brands for over 26 years, Christie & Co has a deep understanding of what it takes to create a brand that impacts consumer engagement and sales. When Christie & Co takes on a rebrand, they listen, learn, experience and dig to find the true essence of the brand. Before their pencils hit the paper to create a design, they analyze data and market trends, do a deep dive with the management team, and study the competition.

"We have seen our Brand Bridge2Design work for so many companies, it's a tried and true process that allows us to capture the real essence of a brand, the one that inspires their customers, and transform it into a cohesive visual identity," says Christie & Co founder and CEO, Gillian Christie. "We are truly honored to have been selected for this prestigious placement for our Brand Bridge work with SENPA."

The award-winning rebrand of SENPA was led by Christie & Co founder Gillian Christie and designer Arthur Rumaya.

About Christie & Co

Christie & Co is a strategic brand development and growth agency specializing in branding, PR, market research, advertising and marketing experience in the sustainability, manufacturing, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, health and wellness, natural products, outdoor sports, sustainable agriculture, technology, and renewable energy sectors.

Christie & Co identifies and accomplishes the goals of ethical companies worldwide, expanding their impact and strengthening their bottom line through integrated, effective branding and communication services. Christie & Co's highly experienced teams of expert brand builders apply their Organic Marketing™ approach - a precise and proprietary technology that obtains maximum results to build brand awareness and demand with an outstanding track record.

Christie & Co Founder, Gillian Christie was recently awarded as one of the Top 100 Women Taking the Lead to Save our Planet as well as the prestigious Joe Nida Entrepreneurial Spirit Award for the agency's pioneering efforts in the field of Clean Business™. The company was also recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential Kingmakers in Consumer and Retailer Companies.

For more information on Christie & Co, please visit www.christieand.co. For media related inquiries, or to set up an interview please contact Robert Ensign, of Christie & Co at (805) 969-3744 or via email at Robert@christieand.co.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christie--co-receives-prestigious-design-placement-for-their-work-to-rebrand-senpa-301121427.html

SOURCE Christie & Co