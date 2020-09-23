Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Philadelphia's AM 990 The Answer has extended the contract of morning host Chris Stigall for two additional years, effective October 1, 2020.

Chris Stigall AM 990 The Answer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Chris has become must-listen-to radio in Philadelphia during these difficult times," said Lorenzo Caldara, general manager of Philadelphia's AM 990 The Answer. "His wit and talent have been incredibly valuable in his first year on the air with us. We're excited that our audience will be waking up to Chris Stigall for years to come."

Stigall joined Philadelphia's AM 990 The Answer in November of 2019, hosting weekday mornings from 6-9am. Previously, Stigall had his own daily podcast, The Chris Stigall Show. He began his broadcast career in Kansas City, Missouri, and relocated to Philadelphia in 2010.

"I've never been more proud of what our new team at Philadelphia's AM 990 The Answer has built in our first year," said Stigall. "The smartest audience in radio has been with me in Philly for over a decade and I'm excited to continue spending my mornings with them for years to come."

Stigall leads a line-up on Philadelphia's AM 990 The Answer that includes Mike Gallagher (9-11am), Hugh Hewitt (11am-1pm), Dennis Prager (1-3pm), Sebastian Gorka (3-6pm), Larry Elder (6-9pm), and Dan Proft (9pm-12am).

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

