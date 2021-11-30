Chris Neczypor Has Been Named Chief Strategy Officer For Lincoln Financial Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) - Get Lincoln National Corporation Report announced that Jayson Bronchetti has been named Chief Investment Officer (CIO), and Chris Neczypor has been named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), both effective today. Bronchetti and Neczypor will both report to Ellen Cooper, who will be appointed President and CEO of Lincoln Financial following the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May.

Bronchetti succeeds Cooper as CIO and will continue to build on and execute the general and separate account investment strategy, overseeing more than $300 billion in assets.

"Jayson has a successful track record as an industry investment leader including experience in building and managing diversified portfolios, broad asset class and portfolio construction expertise, effective credit risk management through cycles and setting business-focused, risk-aware investment strategies," said Cooper. "He is a strong enterprise leader, and his knowledge and expertise will serve our company well as we continue to leverage our financial strength to deliver results."

In the newly created Chief Strategy Officer role, Neczypor will lead Lincoln Financial's long-term enterprise strategic direction and approach to drive business growth to deliver value for shareholders and customers. This will include leading corporate development including mergers and acquisitions, enterprise-wide long-term strategic planning and competitive intelligence.

"As CSO, Chris will draw on his broad experience at Lincoln as an investor across asset classes and his business-focused portfolio management expertise," Cooper said. "His analytical and strategic mindset, coupled with his unique background across both insurance and asset management organizations make him particularly qualified to take on this new and important role. Chris has a proven track record of collaboration and will be a strong partner to our businesses, distribution and finance organization."

"As Ellen and I are working through our transition, the decisions she is making position Lincoln to continue to lead the industry," said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, Lincoln Financial. "Today's appointments are examples of Lincoln's commitment to developing talent at all levels and of the rigorous succession planning that has again made it possible to promote from within."

Bronchetti and Neczypor each have more than 20 years of industry experience and will both join the company's Senior Management Committee, which drives the company's strategy, following Cooper's transition to President and CEO in May 2022.

Bronchetti most recently served as head of Corporate Fixed Income for Lincoln Financial and is the president and chairman of Lincoln's mutual fund platform. He has been instrumental in the development of Lincoln Financial's multi-manager investment platform and investment strategy on behalf of both the general account and separate accounts at Lincoln Financial. Bronchetti is an active member of several enterprise committees related to market risk, operational risk, responsible investing and diversity, equity, and inclusion. He joined the company in 2013 as portfolio manager of alternative investments and private debt strategies for the general account. Prior to that, Bronchetti was executive director of debt capital markets for J.P. Morgan in New York. Bronchetti received his bachelor's degree in finance, with a minor in economics, from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He is a graduate of the Executive Development Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a founding Chapter Executive of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA ®) association and member of the CFA ® Society of Philadelphia. Bronchetti holds his Series 7, Series 79 and Series 63 securities licenses.

Neczypor joined Lincoln Financial in 2018 as Head of Investment Risk and Strategy and since has taken on increasing responsibility, including Portfolio Management for the lines of business as well as leading Lincoln Financial's Alternatives and Structured Credit portfolios. Over the course of his career, he has been an investor, industry analyst and strategic thought leader, with proven experience in organizational development. Before joining Lincoln Financial, Neczypor held portfolio management and investment roles at both Kingdon Capital and Emrys Partners. Prior to that, he was vice president of Global Investment Research for Banks and Insurance at Goldman Sachs, where he assessed and evaluated companies' business strategy, execution and future earnings growth. Neczypor earned a Bachelor of Science in finance and accounting from Lehigh University. He is a CPA and holds his Series 7, 63, 86 and 87 securities licenses.

