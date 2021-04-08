Chris Manning Communities Announces The Purchase Of Land For The New Waterfall Village Subdivision

LITTLE RIVER, S.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Manning Communities is pleased to announce the purchase of 49.93 acres for $2,700,000 for the new 127 lot single-family home Waterfall Village Subdivision.

Waterfall Village is near the junction of Highway 57 & Highway 90, close to Riverside Elementary School, and 2 miles away from the extensive North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.

"This subdivision is perfect for the type of growth our area wants. A family-friendly neighborhood with a pool and a clubhouse, built around a beautiful lake. This is a prime location, less than 5 miles to Ocean Drive Beach, in North Myrtle Beach and 2 miles away from the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. It's the best of both worlds; a quiet neighborhood, yet a quick drive to the beach and its attractions," said Chris Manning, Chairman and CEO of Chris Manning Communities.

