Chris Goodman Named Crowe Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Chris Goodman assumes the role of chief marketing officer (CMO) at Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world. Goodman joins as a principal in the firm and an addition to CEO Mark Baer's previously announced leadership team.

"We're thrilled that Chris is joining our Crowe team," said Baer. "His proven track record, strategic vision and global mindset will be invaluable in helping us achieve our goals while living our values. Chris will be instrumental in helping us shape a better tomorrow for our people, our clients and the firm."

In his new role, Goodman will be responsible for leading the firm's marketing and communications organization. Goodman has an MBA in marketing from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Cornell University. He is based out of the New York office.

Goodman has more than 30 years of experience developing integrated marketing programs. He recently led his own marketing consulting firm and previously served in CMO roles at both KPMG and Accenture. He also served as an executive vice president at Young & Rubicam and a senior vice president at IMG. Goodman is currently an executive coach at the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management and a council member at the Villanova School of Business. He has also served on the advisory council at Ad Age.

"I'm excited to join Mark Baer and his leadership team at Crowe as we embark on this transformative time for the firm," said Goodman. "They've set ambitious goals and I can't wait to help write that next chapter."

"Personally, I'm also looking forward to building on my new team's great foundation to develop a truly world-class marketing and communications organization. We'll continue their momentum to further strengthen the Crowe brand as we bring to market products and services that provide our clients with lasting value," he added.

